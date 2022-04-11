Neighbours spoilers: Freya Wozniak and David Tanaka are CHARGED!

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda)make a confession to the police in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

As they continue to be blackmailed over the circumstances of Gareth Bateman’s death, David Tanaka and Freya Wozniak have decided to come clean about what happened at River Bend.

The ill-fated trip saw the arrival of Freya’s ex Gareth Bateman who shot Erinsborough cop Levi Canning (Richie Morris), gave Aaron Bennan (Matt Wilson) a beating and left him for dead and tried to kill Freya… In the carnage, Gareth was also injured in a mini-bus crash.

With Gareth in a critical condition, it was agreed that Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Levi (who suffered just a minor wound) would get Aaron to the hospital, while Freya and David stay at the scene to help Gareth.

Once they were alone, Freya told David what had happened…

When doctor David realised that Gareth was unlikely to survive his injuries, he and nurse Freya took a step back and chose not to treat him… and instead watched him as his life ebbed away.

After heading over to the police station, David and Freya confess everything...

And when the truth comes out, it leaves Levi and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) reeling…

Later, the guilty pair finally discover the identity of their blackmailer. Will they bring him to justice, or is it too late?

As Harlow works with Amy on Fashion Week, she has a few harsh words for Ned…

Harlow can’t stand the fact that Ned’s declared his feelings for her and apparently feels jealous whenever he sees her with enamoured British guy Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall), even though he’s in a committed relationship with Amy.

Ned realises he needs to pull himself together and put his attraction to Harlow to one side.

Eventually, Amy’s love and devotion wins him over and he’s confident that he’s doing the right thing by forgetting about everything that’s happened with Harlow… but how long will his resolve last?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5