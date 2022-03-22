Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson arrives in London!

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has flown off to the other side of the world to escape her love life drama on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As Harlow arrives in London to visit her aunt, Harriet Wallace (played by Amanda Holden), she continues to ignore calls from Ned Willis (Ben Hall) back in Erinsborough.



But who knows, maybe Ned will soon be a distant memory?



When Harlow checks into her hotel, she enjoys a brief flirtation with fellow guest, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall, who was in the Aussie comedy series, Ronny Chieng: International Student).



Harlow is happy to be reunited with Harriet, the sister of her late mum, Prue.



The ladies prepare to follow in Prue's footsteps, after reading more lively entries in Prue's secret diary.



However, their fun comes to a STOP when Harriet suddenly realises she's lost Prue's diary, leaving Harlow devastated...

Amanda Holden guest stars as Aunt Harriet on Neighbours (Image credit: Fremantle)

* WATCH OUT for a guest appearance from pop star, Sophie Ellis-Bextor!

Back in Erinsborough, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is thrown by Montana Marcel's (Tammin Sursok) indecent proposal.



If Lassiters want to land the chance to host Montana's big Fashion Week, then the businesswoman wants Leo to join her in the bedroom!



Leo decides to buy some time so he can think about her offer.



In a panic, Leo confides in his winery co-worker, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) about Montana trying to make a move on him.



WHAT should Leo do?



If he rejects Montana's proposal then a huge business opportunity could go down the drain...

Will Leo agree to Montana's indecent proposal on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ned is trying to be a happy couple with his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



But he's increasingly distracted by the fact Harlow is ignoring his phonecalls.



Ned has been thinking a lot about THAT kiss that happened between him and Harlow when they were lost in the bush during the River Bend getaway.



Now he's convinced that Harlow has partly gone to London to avoid him.



In the meantime, Amy worries that Ned's strange mood is because she's putting him under pressure to have a baby with her.



If only Amy knew WHO is really on Ned's mind...

Ned is with Amy... but thinking about Harlow on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5