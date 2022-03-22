Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson arrives in London!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 28 March 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has flown off to the other side of the world to escape her love life drama on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As Harlow arrives in London to visit her aunt, Harriet Wallace (played by Amanda Holden), she continues to ignore calls from Ned Willis (Ben Hall) back in Erinsborough.
But who knows, maybe Ned will soon be a distant memory?
When Harlow checks into her hotel, she enjoys a brief flirtation with fellow guest, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall, who was in the Aussie comedy series, Ronny Chieng: International Student).
Harlow is happy to be reunited with Harriet, the sister of her late mum, Prue.
The ladies prepare to follow in Prue's footsteps, after reading more lively entries in Prue's secret diary.
However, their fun comes to a STOP when Harriet suddenly realises she's lost Prue's diary, leaving Harlow devastated...
* WATCH OUT for a guest appearance from pop star, Sophie Ellis-Bextor!
Back in Erinsborough, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is thrown by Montana Marcel's (Tammin Sursok) indecent proposal.
If Lassiters want to land the chance to host Montana's big Fashion Week, then the businesswoman wants Leo to join her in the bedroom!
Leo decides to buy some time so he can think about her offer.
In a panic, Leo confides in his winery co-worker, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) about Montana trying to make a move on him.
WHAT should Leo do?
If he rejects Montana's proposal then a huge business opportunity could go down the drain...
Ned is trying to be a happy couple with his girlfriend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).
But he's increasingly distracted by the fact Harlow is ignoring his phonecalls.
Ned has been thinking a lot about THAT kiss that happened between him and Harlow when they were lost in the bush during the River Bend getaway.
Now he's convinced that Harlow has partly gone to London to avoid him.
In the meantime, Amy worries that Ned's strange mood is because she's putting him under pressure to have a baby with her.
If only Amy knew WHO is really on Ned's mind...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.