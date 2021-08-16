'Neighbours' spoilers: Is David Tanaka out-of-CONTROL?

WHAT will desperate David Tanaka do next in his search for missing baby mama Nicolette on Neighbours?

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is on a desperate mission to find missing baby mama Nicolette Stone on Neighbours.



Nicolette is nowhere to be found since she fled Erinsborough after believing she was betrayed by her fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).



David and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) now fear for the safety of their unborn baby.



As the search for Nicolette continues on today's episode of the Aussie soap, doctor David is increasingly overwhelmed by the stress of it all.



But using his medical connections at Erinsborough Hospital, David decides to try and find out if Nicolette's obstetrician Dr Stevie Hart (Jazz Bell) has heard from her.



Stevie makes it clear that she cannot reveal CONFIDENTIAL information about her patients.



But is David about to cross a professional line as he continues to hassle her?

David clashes with his hospital colleague when he demands information about Nicolette on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe and her ex-boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) are just about to kiss...



But they don't!



Chloe suddenly comes to her senses and pulls back from Leo's advances.



She snaps back into reality and remembers it was the chemistry between her and Leo that caused fiancee Nicolette to flee Erinsborough.



Chloe realises she does still have feelings for Nicolette and needs to focus on helping with the search to find her.



How will Leo take the rejection?

Chloe decides she's not looking for romance with Leo after all on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has started to see her former fake boyfriend and hotel spy Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) in a new light.



So Harlow arranges a meeting to give former barman Jesse the chance to apologise to hotel bosses Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) for the sneaky way he went about trying to get access to CONFIDENTIAL Lassiters information.



But after everything that has happened, will Paul and Terse accept Jesse's apology?

Harlow has decided Jesse deserves another chance on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

