'Neighbours' spoilers: Is Zara Selwyn a FIRESTARTER?

Zara Selwyn (played by guest star Freya Van Dyke) has been in a whole lot of trouble since she enrolled at Erinsborough High School on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The troublesome teenager finds herself summoned to see headmistress, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) again on today's episode of the Aussie soap.



A fire breaks out in the school yard... and Zara is the prime suspect!



Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is not happy when she is yet again called to the school because of her daughter, Zara's behaviour.



Zara denies responsbility when questioned by both Susan and teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



Amy wants to believe her daughter is innocent.



But if Zara didn't start the fire, then WHO did?

Is Zara responsible for the fire at Erinsborough High School on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) never expected to be permanently reunited with baby Abigail.



After all, the fellas were once fooled into thinking Abigail was their own daughter during THAT baby swap drama.



But it turns out that Abigail's dad and David's brother, Leo (Tim Kano) doesn't think he's cut-out to be a dad.



Especially not after the tragic death of Abigail's mum and his girlfriend, Britney Barnes in the recent disaster at The Flamingo Bar.



Leo is proposing that Aaron and David become the permanent parents of Abigail.



David thinks Leo is making a mistake and is convinced his brother will have a change of heart.



However, Aaron is growing more attached to Abigail each day.



David is left reeling after Aaron makes a snap decision that could change their lives FOREVER...

Aaron makes a BIG decision about baby Abigail on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is not the biggest fan of Zara.



She has to put up with the troublesome teenager at home.



And now Zara is starting to distract Mackenzie's boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) with all her drama.



Mackenzie is getting increasingly fed-up with the way Hendrix keeps defending Zara's bad behaviour.



Is Mackenzie and Hendrix's relationship about to head straight for rocky ground because of Zara?

Mackenzie and Hendrix clash over Zara on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5