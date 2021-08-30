'Neighbours' spoilers: Jane Harris hires a private detective!

Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) refuses to believe her daughter Nicolette Stone has gone for good on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



WHY would Nicolette simply hand over her newborn baby Isla to co-parents David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and then pull a disappearing act?



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis ) is supporting longtime friend Jane after her emotional meltdown over Nicolette's disappearance.



But little does Jane know, it was ruthless businessman Paul who paid Nicolette mega bucks in exchange for handing over baby Isla and promising never to return to Erinsborough!



So if the truth comes out...



Paul is confident his secret is safe for now.



But he's thrown into a panic when he discovers Jane has hired his very own private investigator John Wong (Harry Tseng) to track down Nicolette!



Is Jane gonna rumble Paul?

Paul panics when he discovers Jane has hired his private investigator to track down her daughter Nicolette on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is still trying to get her head around her grandson Levi's (Richie Morris) polyamorous relationship with neighbours Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



Why can't Levi go for a more conventional relationship?



After Sheila accidentally catches a lusty Amy and Ned stumbling out of the bushes together, she pleads with Levi to put a STOP to the silly arrangement.



All Sheila can see is one partner cheating on the other.



Will Levi stand his ground against Sheila's interference?

Sheila tries to convince Levi to call-off his threeway dating arrangement on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Sheila is not impressed when she catches Amy and Ned getting frisky on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

What's going on with the Quill Group deal?



Now that Paul is back from Canberra, he unexpectedly puts the brakes on the deal which would see Lassiters invest in their troubled hotel rivals.



Both Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) and his stepsister Shay Quill (Yasmin Kassim) have questions for Paul's wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) about the status of the deal.



But Terese is none the wiser about Paul's sudden change of heart about the deal.



However, the clock is ticking...



Shay makes it clear that if Lassiters are pulling out of the deal, she will have no choice but to find another investor...

Shay has an ultimatum for Terese on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.