'Neighbours' spoilers: Jesse Porter returns!

Jesse Porter (played by Cameron Robbie) returns to Erinsborough on today's episode of Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hotel boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is desperately trying to save his troubled marriage to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Terese was furious when she found out how Paul and his son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) had pressured Jesse to flee from Erinsborough.



So by flying Jesse in from Sydney for a visit, Paul hopes he can get back in Terese's good books.



Jesse visits Terese at Number 22, where she is happy to hear how the ex-Lassiters employee has landed on his feet in Sydney.



Jesse makes a valid argument for thinking Paul and David did the right thing by him.



But will Jesse's words be enough to convince Terese into fully forgiving Paul and taking him back?

Nicolette, David and Aaron clash over how best to raise baby Isla on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

David and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are still struggling to play happy families with their baby mama Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



Nicolette refuses to let go of how she's been parenting their baby daughter, Isla and the fellas are struggling to bond with the baby.



Tensions rise when Nicolette accuses the fellas of wanting to spend more time with David's brother Leo's (Tim Kano) baby daughter Abigail than their own child.



It looks like the trio are stuck in a stalemate...

Chloe manages to cause more friction between Nicolette, Aaron and David on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are still super-frosty between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her ex-fiancee Nicolette.



Chloe has declared that she is still in love with Nicolette.



But Nicolette is having none of it and not happy at the news that Chloe plans to move back into the Brennan house.



After Chloe manages to make the situation worse between Nicolette, David and Aaron, Nicolette's mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) gets involved.



Jane has some well-meaning advice for Chloe.



But she may not like what she's about to hear...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5