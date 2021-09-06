'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is in for a BIG surprise on today's episode of Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



The Erinsborough copper arrives home to discover his mum Evelyn Farlow (played by guest star Paula Arundell, who was the older Hermione Granger in the Melbourne production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child).



Levi hasn't seen his mum for ages.



So the question is, WHAT is Everlyn doing in Erinsborough?



Does Levi's gran Sheila (Colette Mann) have anything to do with Evelyn's unexpected arrival?

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is shaken after his heated encounter with stressed-out teacher Jane Harris (Annie Jones) at Erinsborough High School.



Hendrix knows that Jane has a lot of upset in her life at the moment, since her daughter Nicolette Stone fled Erinsborough.



But should the lad report the incident?



Hendrix does live with headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) after all, so it wouldn't be hard...



Meanwhile, Jane feels terrible for losing her cool with Hendrix and turns to her fella Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) for advice.



But Susan already has questions for Jane after teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) reports walking into a heated exchange between Jane and Hendrix.



Will Jane come clean to Susan about what happened between her and Hendrix, even it it means losing her job?

It's decision time for Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).



The Flamingo Bar manager is hosting the launch party for the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival.



But she can't decide which of her boyfriends to attend with!



So she summons both Levi and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and announces that they should all attend the party TOGETHER.



Amy has had enough of other people turning their noses up over their polyamorous relationship.



But are the threesome fully over that awkward mix-up that happened last week at Lassiters?

