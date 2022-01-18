'Neighbours' spoilers: Levi Canning goes a date with Freya

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) is single and ready to mingle now that he has broken-up with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Levi's gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) couldn't be happier that he is finally out of that polyamous relationship with Amy and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



So Sheila is not at all subtle as she goes out of her way to set Levi up on a date with new mystery lady in town, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



Levi and Freya hit it off and the sparks fly when the pair enjoy some fine wine out at Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) vineyard.



However, Freya is still the one asking all the questions, without revealing too much about herself.



WHY was Freya poking about in the wreckage of The Flamingo Bar last week on the Aussie soap?



Does she really like Levi?



Or does Freya have an ulterior motive in wanting to get closer to him?

WHAT does Amy buy on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is worried about the future, now that she's out of a job at The Flamingo Bar.



Lassiters have decided not to rebuild the bar after the tragedy during the recent storm.



So now Amy has no idea how she is going to finacially support herself and her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke).



However, after seeing an advert about a business for sale, Amy meets with the seller.



She decides to make an impulsive purchase.



But WHAT does Amy buy?



And will it prove to be a good business investment?

Zara sets off the school fire alarm on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Zara is not exactly thrilled to be starting at Erinsborough High School.



Her first day doesn't get off to a good start when headmistress, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) catch Zara breaking school rules.



After a run-in with a couple of mean girls, Zara has soon had enough of life at Erinsborough High School.



So she decides to cause some chaos by pulling a prank... that results in an emegency!

