'Neighbours' spoilers: LOVE TRIANGLE for Toadie Rebecchi!

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is just getting his relationship with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) back on track on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now Toadie's former flame Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) is back in town!



Rose is the PR Manager for the upcoming Shorts and Briefs Film Festival.



But she has an ulterior motive in returning to Erinsborough.



Rose and her husband James Solomon have since gone their separate ways.



So now she wants another chance to get to know Toadie again!



Rose starts using the Festival as an excuse to spend as much time with Toadie as possible.



But this doesn't sit well with Melanie, who is not exactly happy to see Rose constantly having cosy chats with her fella!



Battlelines are soon drawn between the two women, when Rose reveals she knows all about Melanie's past scandalous affairs...

Rose is in for a shock when SOMEONE vandalises her car on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is pleased when boss Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) asks her to undertake some internal research at Lassiters.



But Harlow's interview questions start making the staff nervous, leading to rumours and speculation that Lassiters is planning to AXE jobs!



Terese's executive assistant Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) steps in to warn Harlow about her approach with the staff.



However, ambitious Harlow chooses to ignore Chloe's advice and soon manages to make the situation a whole LOT worse...

Harlow ignores Chloe's advice on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

The polyamorous relationship between Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is still going strong, despite some meddling by Levi's gran Sheila (Colette Mann) on yesterday's episode of Neighbours.



Amy is feeling frisky and craving some intimate time with Ned.



So she books them a hotel room at Lassiters for their PRIVATE rendezvous.



But things don't go quite as planned when Levi mistakenly believes he is invited to the party too.



Uh-oh!



Get a room! Amy and Ned are desperate to get it ON on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy is in for a surprise at Lassiters on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

