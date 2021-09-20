'Neighbours' spoilers: Melanie Pearson faces more HEARTBREAK!

Melanie spots Rose having a picnic with Toadie and the kids.

There’s more heartbreak for Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) when she spots Toadie Rebecchi enjoying a cosy picnic with Rose Porter (Lucy Durack) in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s Father’s Day in Erinsborough but for dad-of-two Toadie it’s a bit of a washout.

Melanie had organised a fun celebration for him and his kids, Nell and Hugo, but of course, that’s not happening now Toadie and Mel are no longer an item.

So what’s in store for the Ramsay Street lawyer on his day of days?

Rose organises a Father's Day picnic for Toadie, Hugo and Nell. (Image credit: Fremantle)

A day out with Melanie and the kids may be off the table, but Rose has an idea to make sure Toadie has a great Father’s Day.

She’s organised a picnic for the family, but as they enjoy a fun time together, Melanie sees the cosy scene from afar…

And she’s absolutely heartbroken! She should have been spending the day with Toadie.

Toadie’s told Rose that he’s not ready to move on so soon after splitting from Mel and that nothing is going to happen between them just yet.

As far as Mel is concerned, Toadie seems to have moved on. Is there really no chance of them getting back together?

Amy's upset after her argument with Toadie. (Image credit: Fremantle)

There’s another woman in Toadie’s life who is upset, too. His longtime friend and housemate Amy is still reeling after their argument over her polyamorous relationship.

The pair came to blows after Nell spotted Amy being affectionate with both Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) out on the street.

Toadie, like most people on Ramsay Street, has no idea where to start when it comes to explaining Amy’s unconventional relationship choices to Nell. He had asked Amy to hide it from his daughter, so he wasn’t best pleased to see Amy being flirty with both fellas.

In need of support and guidance, Amy seeks out Levi, who gives her some great advice.

Levi has some advice for Amy after her falling-out with Toadie. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Toadie and Amy make up over cocktails! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Later, Toadie returns home and finds Amy waiting for him with cocktails in hand.

She has a suggestion to keep both her relationships and their friendship intact, but it will mean a big change…

So, what’s she thinking?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.