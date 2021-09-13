'Neighbours' spoilers: Melanie Pearson meets a MYSTERY man!

Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) is keeping her distance from boyfriend Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) after discovering he kissed Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Rose has now layed her feelings on the line for Toadie, and made it known that she returned to Erinsborough to reignite their previous romance.



Toadie is unsure what to do and continues to seek advice from neighbours Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).



But could it be that Melanie has already decided to move on?



While Toadie is out with Rose, the pair happen to see Melanie meeting up with a MYSTERY man.



Well actually, the man is none other than Melanie's former lover Justin Buke (Mick O'Malley)!



WHAT is Melanie doing with married man Justin again, after their past affair caused such a SCANDAL??

The truth is OUT!



Levi Canning's (Richie Morris) mum Evelyn Farlow (Paula Arundell) has somehow found out all about his polyamorous relationship with neighbours Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



And she is not impressed.



Levi immediately jumps to the conclusion that it was his disapproving gran Sheila (Colette Mann) who deliberately spilled the beans to Evelyn.



Levi and Sheila get into a heated arguement and the angry policeman accuses her of ruining his relationship with his mum.



But Sheila swears she is INNOCENT and claims it was not her who exposed the truth about the frisky three!



So if Sheila didn't tell Evelyn... then WHO did?



Meanwhile, Amy surprises herself when she decides to step-up and defend the relationship arrangement to Evelyn.



She sits down with Evelyn for a heart-to-heart and tries to offer a new perspective on the relationship between her, Ned and Levi.



But will Amy's heartfelt talk be enough to convince Evelyn to give Levi her approval?



