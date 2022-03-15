'Neighbours' spoilers: Mick Allsop is back AGAIN!

Mick Allsop (played by Aussie radio DJ and comedian Joel Creasy) was last seen in Erinsborough when he was the useless wedding planner for Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But despite being given his marching orders, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mick is back in town!



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are determined to have Lassiters host Fashion Week.



They manage to wrangle a last-minute meeting with fashion designer, Montana Marcel's personal assistant.



The ladies are excited to get the chance to pitch their ideas for Fashion Week.

Until they discover that Montana's assistant is none other than... Mick!



Mick takes great pleasure in telling Terese and Chloe that if they want to win Fashion Week, they'll have to schmooze him.



And he's not going to make it easy!

Nicolette and Kiri are reunited on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) can't believe her eyes when Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) tracks her down to Ramsay Street.



Romance started blossoming between the women back at River Bend.



But everything was interrupted when the trip came to an abrupt end when Freya Wozniak's (Phoebe Roberts) disturbed boyfriend, Gareth Bateman went on the loose with a gun!



However, could it be second time lucky for Nicolette and Kiri, as the ladies plan a date that hopefully won't end in disaster this time?



But while Nicolette and Kiri are having a blissful time, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) has been thrown by the arrival of his long-lost daughter in Erinsborough.



Glen seems to keep bumping into Kiri where ever he goes.



And when he overhears Kiri considering moving to Erinsborough, he knows that sooner or later he's going to have to tell Kiri the truth about who he really is...

Has Freya outstayed her welcome on Ramsay Street on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kyle is not a fan of Freya.



The hospital nurse has managed to lead Kyle's smitten cousin, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) into all kinds of danger.



Levi was left with a gunshot injury after a run-in with Freya's troubled ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman at River Bend.



So now that the mystery surrounding Gareth's disappearance/death has been solved, Kyle wonders why Freya is sticking around in Erinsborough.



Kyle hears that Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is unhappy with Freya too.



Chloe's brother, Aaron (Matt Wilson) is still recovering in hospital after being attacked by Gareth.



Kyle encourages Chloe to evict Freya from Number 24.



Will Freya be told to pack her bags and get out of town?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5