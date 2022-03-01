'Neighbours' spoilers: Ned Willis and Harlow go on a STAKEOUT!

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) have certainly been spending lots of time together lately on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And on today's episode of the Aussie soap, they are off on another adventure together.



After policeman pal, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) reveals he has a possible lead on Freya Wozniak's (Phoebe Roberts) missing boyfriend, Gareth Bateman, Ned and Harlow get involved.



While Levi is busy with other police work, Ned takes Harlow on a stakeout to see if they can spot missing person, Gareth.



The pair get caught snooping about the trailer park by suspicious resident, Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke, who appeared on Home and Away a few years back as a married university lecturer who started an affair with Hunter King).



Ned and Harlow attempt to talk their way out of trouble, by posing as boyfriend and girlfriend.



But just as they are about to leave the scene, Gareth (Jack Pearson, who played Patrick Gross on the Aussie drama series, Winners And Losers) makes an appearance...

Ned and Harlow come face-to-face with missing Gareth on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is super-excited when Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) reveals that Lassiters are pitching to host Montana Marcel's Fashion Week.



Roxy is a big fan of fashion designer, Montana.



So it seems like a dream come true when Roxy's auntie Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) offers her a job working on the team.



But to everybody's surprise, Roxy turns down the opportunity!



Roxy's husband, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) reckons she's making a big mistake.



Is Roxy turning down the job opportunity so she can focus on their plans to start a family?



Or is there more to the story?

Chloe has some exciting news for Roxy on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

The battle lines are drawn between Terese and husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) now that their divorce proceedings are underway.



Paul is furious when he finds out that Terese's lawyer is after his financial assets.



He publicly confronts Terese and angrily warns her that she won't be getting her hands on his money.



If it's a fight she wants, she's got it!

Paul is furious with Terese on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5