'Neighbours' spoilers: Nicolette Stone confronts Chloe Brennan

Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) has been keeping her distance from ex-fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) since she returned to Erinsborough on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, it appears that Chloe is still keeping the faith that there's still another chance for their relationship.



Nicolette can't believe it when she sees Chloe wearing the beautiful engagement ring that she had custom made for her bride-to-be.



When Nicolette confronts her, Chloe confesses she put it on to feel closer to her.



Nicolette is in disbelief that Chloe could ever imagine there is any going back for them after everything that happened.



Chloe is shocked when Nicolette demands the engagement ring back!



But there's just one problem... Chloe can't actually remove the ring from her finger!



Is the engagement still ON whether Nicolette likes it or not?

Chloe is shocked when Nicolette demands the engagement ring back on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his hubby David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are reeling from the news that David's brother Leo (Tim Kano) is planning to move back to New York with his ex-girlfriend Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) and their baby daughter Abigail.



Britney wants a chance to bond with Abigail after the whole baby swap drama.



And she believes they need to be far away from Leo's interfering family and friends.



Aaron and David are devastated at the thought of Leo and Britney leaving with Abigail, who until recently, they believed was their own birth daughter.



How will Aaron and David's baby mama Nicolette react when she realises the fellas are pining after Abigail and still neglecting their birth daughter Isla?

Can David and Aaron learn to bond with their own birth daughter Isla on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Leo challenges Britney over the decision to move back to New York on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has moved back into the penthouse at Lassiters after being kicked out of Number 22 by his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Terese remains disgusted by the discovery that Paul bribed Nicolette with $1 million to hand over her baby and stay away from Erinsborough.



But Paul is convinced he has a genius plan to get back in Terese's good books.



Paul summons his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) to help with his plan.



Just what is Paul up to?

Terese has kicked Paul out of the family home on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

is Harlow making a mistake helping her devious granddad with his plan on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.