'Neighbours' spoilers: Paul Robinson and Terese CELEBRATE!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) couldn't be happier that he has FINALLY reunited with his estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple have grown closer again, while Terese has been helping Paul with his recovery after he was badly injured in The Flamingo Bar disaster.



Terese is still worried about Paul, since he is now suffering from a MYSTERY health setback.



Paul doesn't seem too bothered about this and wants to throw a party at the penthouse for their family and friends to celebrate their long-awaited reunion.



Paul is clearly loving all the attention and decides to make his reunion with Terese 100% official with a SURPRISE announcement!







Will Zara get the blame for the school prank on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is not impressed by the classroom prank at Erinsborough High School.



She quickly starts to suspect that the culprit must be someone who is close enough to Ramsay Street to know all the latest neighbourhood gossip.



Could that someone be troublesome student, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke), who recently moved into Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Maloney) house?



Meanwhile, Zara discovers that it was popular girl duo, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Laing) that were behind the prank.



Unfortunately, when Jane, headmistress Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and teacher, Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) start asking questions, it's Zara who finds herself the prime suspect!



Will Zara be punished for something she didn't do?

Karl and David question Dr Oscar Russell on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

At Erinsborough Hospital, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are still puzzled about the health setback of David's dad, Paul.



Unfortunately, Paul has now hired the services of specialist, Dr Oscar Russell (Adam Rowland) and is avoiding answering any of Karl or David's questions about his health.



However, Karl and David are still worried about possible legal action being taken against the hospital in the case of a misdiagnosis.



So they call Dr Russell in for a chat.



But he proves to be just as shifty about the truth as Paul!



Will Karl and David get one step closer to rumbling devious Paul's latest deception?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5