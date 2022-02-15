'Neighbours' spoilers: Paul Robinson is rushed to hospital...

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is rushed to hospital on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The businessman just hasn't been feeling himself since his massive break-up with estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Paul's family think he's suffering from anxiety after he was exposed for faking his illness to keep Terese on side.



But could it be that Paul really is suffering from a mystery illness?



Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) stops by to check-up on his half-brother, Paul.



He's shocked to find him collapsed in his office at Lassiters!



Paul is rushed to Erinsborough Hospital where doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) tries to get to the bottom of what's going on.



But while the rest of Paul's worried family hurry to the hospital for an update on Paul, will Terese feel compelled to visit him?

Terese faces the dilemma of whether to visit Paul in hospital on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is committed to helping his short-lived ex-girlfriend, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) find out what has happened to her missing boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



Gareth's disappearance is the reason Freya arrived in Erinsborough in the first place.



Levi and Freya visit the South Melbourne Market to chase up a lead on Gareth.



They put the heat on some dodgy dealers but the trail soon goes cold.



Levi and Freya have no real way to track down Gareth.



What will their next move be?

Levi and Freya continue the search for missing Gareth on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) thinks Levi is making a big mistake getting involved with Freya after all the previous lies she has told.



Roxy reckons policeman Levi's boss, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) would not approve of his unofficial police investigation into Gareth's disappearance.



So Roxy unexpectedly becomes friends with the Sergeant's wife, Wendy (Candice Leask) and invites her over for morning tea at the Canning house.



Roxy's husband, Kyle (Chris Milligan) is immediately suspicious about Roxy's new friendship with Wendy.

Just what is Roxy up to?

Roxy invites Wendy Rodwell over for morning tea on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5