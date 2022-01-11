'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy and Kyle get hitched!

The wedding is back ON... and it looks like Roxy and Kyle are finally getting married on Neighbours!

The wedding is back ON for Roxy and Kyle on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The weather forecast ain't great.



But Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) aren't about to let a terrible storm with gale-force winds ruin their Big Day.



Not after all the challenges they went through together last year.



So with everybody's favourite marriage celebrant, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) leading proceedings, Roxy and Kyle gather together in front of their family and friends to become wife and husband.



Hurrah!



But questions remain...



How did they turn around the wedding disaster caused by Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy) so quickly?



And will Roxy's sort-of sister, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) remain UNINVITED from the celebrations after her recent moody, bad behaviour?

Roxy is all dressed-up and ready to get hitched on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is finding it hard to keep a lid on her secret feelings for Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



Especially as she knows that Glen's half-brother and her estranged husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is monitoring their every move since Glen moved into Number 22 as alcoholic Terese's sober companion.



It's proving too much for Terese, who finally admits her feelings about Glen to Susan.



What was Susan advise Terese to do?



It's clear Glen is feeling mixed-up just like Terese.



So he's been making eyes at Roxy's mum, Gemma (Beth Buchanan) as a distraction.



But as Terese sticks by Paul's side during the wedding celebrations, does this mean that Glen has missed his chance?

The wedding after party continues at The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

While everybody enjoys the party indoors, outside a violent storm strikes Erinsborough.



Will it be as destructive as that tornado that struck Erinsborough several years ago?



Most of the wedding party head to The Flamingo Bar to continue the celebrations.



Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and his girlfriend, Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) are thrilled to finally go public now that they are officially back together again.



But is everyone really safe from the storm...

Will Roxy and Kyle's wedding day end in DISASTER on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5