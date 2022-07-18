Neighbours spoilers: Susan Kennedy pushes Mal to make a choice...

Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) can't bring herself to accept her eldest son, Mal's (Benji McNair) relationship with Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The same woman who once wrecked Susan's marriage to Karl (Alan Fletcher).



And then later gave birth to Karl's daughter, Holly, just as Susan and Karl were renewing their wedding vows on a boat in London.



Talk about a scene stealer!



Anyhow, Susan has now had a falling out with Izzy and Mal, after sabotaging their plans to buy Number 24 and move onto Ramsay Street.



Susan decides enough is enough and insists Mal make a choice between Izzy and his family.



WHO will Mal choose?

Jane and Nicolette clash over Byron on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile over at Number 32, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), are disappointed about the news of Byron's (Joe Klocek) plans to depart for Cape Town.



Nicolette fears history is repeating itself, with Jane driving her son, Byron, away because she cannot accept the way he has been making money as a male escort.



Mother and daughter soon find themselves at odds again, as Nicolette is reminded of her own falling out with Jane when the family lived in London.



With all the change occuring around her on Ramsay Street, Nicolette starts to wonder if her future lies with still living with her mum at Number 32...

Yashvi offers Melanie some words of advice on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

As the wedding plans continue, and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) prepares to become the next Mrs Rebecchi, she still remains only too aware of the legacy of Toadie's last wife, Sonya.



Toadie's niece, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer), who has come for a visit from Sydney, has a heart-to-heart with Melanie after finding her lost in thought near Sonya's memorial tree at Lassiter's lake.



After accidentally discovering how his fiancee is feeling, Toadie starts to realise he needs to make a BOLD gesture to let go of part of his past, and start afresh with Melanie.



WHAT does Toadie have in mind?



Toadie and Melanie are ready for a fresh start on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

