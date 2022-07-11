Neighbours spoilers: WHAT is Elly Conway doing back in Erinsborough?
Airs Friday 22 July 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is in for a SURPRISE when her one-time girlfriend, Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) unexpectedly turns up on the doorstep of Number 24 on today's episode of Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But, wait?
Isn't former Erinsborough High School teacher, Elly, supposed to be living in Switzerland with Shaun Watkins and their daughter, Aster?
WHAT is she doing back in Erinsborough?
Does Elly's return have anything to do with Chloe's mysterious behaviour since she came back from her trip to Adelaide?
With Number 24 up FOR SALE, Elly makes Chloe an unexpected offer for the future.
It's pretty much everything Chloe ever wanted!
So now she has a BIG decision to make...
Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) has been left reeling after his long-time friend, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), made an unexpected confession on yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap.
Amy's confession has also sent Toadie's fiancee, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), into a spin too, since their wedding day is not far off.
And now Melanie's wedding dress designer, Amy, appears to have done a runner!
Toadie and Melanie decide that Amy probably just wants a bit of space from them for a while.
However, they have no idea just how much space Amy needs...
Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) are not exactly looking forward to a planned family brunch with their eldest son, Mal (Benji McNair), and his new lover, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte).
But it appears Mal and Izzy have some BIG news to share about their moving plans.
The mood is lightened when Susan's visiting niece, Elly, joins the family gathering.
However, Susan and Karl are both in for a SHOCK when they find out about Izzy's next move.
It can only be Susan's worst NIGHTMARE come true!!
