'Neighbours' spoilers: WHAT is Freya Wozniak up to?

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) has made an impression on Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she's definitely a bit shifty when it comes to revealing very much about her past or her REAL reason for being in Erinsborough.



After the fun of the Ramsay Street cricket match, Freya talks policeman Levi into taking her for a joyride in a police car.



Levi is not really one for bending the rules.



But after checking-in with his boss, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), Levi takes Freya out for a spin in a police patrol car.



It ends up being another fabulous date for the new couple.



However, when Levi leaves Freya alone in the vehicle while he goes in search of some takeaway food, the reason behind her sudden interest in police procedures is REVEALED...

Toadie has a SURPRISE solution to Amy's problems on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Amy Geenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is resting-up at home after her recent hospital emergency.



But since Amy is currently unable to work and get her new food truck business off the ground, she is starting to worry about how she's going to keep paying the bills.



Plus, there's her demanding teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) to think about too.



However, during a visit from friend Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), Amy is offered an unexpected solution to her money worries.



WHAT does legal eagle Toadie suggest?



And will Zara get on board with the idea?

Bad lad Louis is back again on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

In the meantime, Zara seems determined to make an impression at Erinsborough High School.



Though she is supposed to be on her best behaviour since causing chaos by setting off the school fire alarm and deliberately blocking-up the toilets!



So Toadie is not impressed when he finds Zara hanging out with bad lad, Louis Curtain (played by Declan Dennis, the real-life son of Neighbours star Stefan Dennis) at Harold's Cafe.



Remember how much trouble Louis previously caused for both Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and Emmett Donaldson?



Maybe Zara needs to choose her school friends more carefully!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5