Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Aaron ATTACK?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between February 19 to 22...
Airs Monday 19 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) finally SNAPS on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Will he find himself in a whole lot of trouble when he confronts bad lad, Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano)?
Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) continues to hide the truth from wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
Plus, WHO is behind the vandalism of Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) portrait at Lassiters?
Airs Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) is not impressed by angry Aaron's behaviour.
Still dealing with her own grief after the death of David Tanaka, she gives Aaron a piece of her mind...
Slade is still on the loose and looking for more trouble.
And it looks like JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) is going to be his next victim...
Meanwhile, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is struggling with her sobriety.
Is she in danger of falling off the wagon?
Airs Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Terese runs out of patience and decides to confront love-rival, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).
Uh-oh...
Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) has self-appointed herself as acting manager at Lassiters while hotel boss, Paul, is out of action.
Cara (Sara West) is furious to discover what a nuisance her sister Chelsea is proving to be.
But WHAT does she plan to do about it?
Plus, Nicolette is alarmed to discover that Aaron has done a disappearing act...
Airs Thursday 22 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Paul is desperate to reconnect with his surviving son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).
But is he prepared to ask business rival, Krista, for help in talking Leo around?
Terese feels betrayed by Toadie's behaviour.
Is their marriage in BIG trouble?
Meanwhile, Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) is worried about what's up with her husband, Andrew (Lloyd Will).
WHY is the policeman suddenly preoccupied with a family photo album?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.