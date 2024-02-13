Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Aaron ATTACK?

Airs Monday 19 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) finally SNAPS on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)

Will he find himself in a whole lot of trouble when he confronts bad lad, Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano)?



Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) continues to hide the truth from wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Plus, WHO is behind the vandalism of Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) portrait at Lassiters?

Aaron attacks local bully boy Slade on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 20 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) is not impressed by angry Aaron's behaviour.



Still dealing with her own grief after the death of David Tanaka, she gives Aaron a piece of her mind...

Slade is still on the loose and looking for more trouble.



And it looks like JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) is going to be his next victim...



Meanwhile, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) is struggling with her sobriety.



Is she in danger of falling off the wagon?

Nicolette confronts Aaron on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese runs out of patience and decides to confront love-rival, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



Uh-oh...



Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) has self-appointed herself as acting manager at Lassiters while hotel boss, Paul, is out of action.



Cara (Sara West) is furious to discover what a nuisance her sister Chelsea is proving to be.



But WHAT does she plan to do about it?



Plus, Nicolette is alarmed to discover that Aaron has done a disappearing act...

There's a showdown on Ramsay Street on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 22 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Paul is desperate to reconnect with his surviving son, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



But is he prepared to ask business rival, Krista, for help in talking Leo around?



Terese feels betrayed by Toadie's behaviour.



Is their marriage in BIG trouble?



Meanwhile, Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) is worried about what's up with her husband, Andrew (Lloyd Will).



WHY is the policeman suddenly preoccupied with a family photo album?

Krista visits grieving Paul at the penthouse on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee