Neighbours spoilers: Who helps Freya Wozniak to pay off her blackmailer?

Freya Wozniak finds someone to lend her the blackmail money.

Freya Wozniak (played by Phoebe Roberts) finds the money to pay the blackmailer who’s threatening to expose the truth about what happened at River Bend in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Hospital nurse Freya, doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have been fretting about how to meet the demands of a blackmailer.

Freya and David are being blackmailed over what happened to Freya's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman, at River Bend.

Unless they hand over a bundle of cash, the blackmailer will blow their secret.

As they struggled to raise the full amount of money last week, they considered pawning some treasured items but then Freya had a brainwave…

Zane is initially unsure if he should lend the money to his sister Freya! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Zane’s torn but eventually agrees to lend the money to his sister…

Freya, David and Aaron may have the money they need but you know what they say about blackmailers, but if you give them money to keep quiet, they will only come back for more!

Something tells us that this isn’t over yet…

Kiri has moved into No.24 Ramsay Street! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) has just moved into Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) place so Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) decides to throw a party to welcome her to the neighbourhood.

She’s not doing it purely out of the goodness of her heart though… she’s hoping it will bring her closer to the girl she had a brief fling with on the ill-fated River Bend trip.

What Nicolette doesn’t realise, however, is that her ex Chloe also has a bit of a thing for her…

Chloe and Kiri have agreed they should be friends not lovers! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Chloe and Kiri have acknowledged that they are attracted to each other but have decided to keep it in the friend zone… but for how long?

Meanwhile, Chloe’s noticed that Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) acts super-weird when he’s around Kiri and Nicolette agrees so they decide that they should keep an eye on him.

What they don’t realise is that Glen is Kiri’s dad… but as his daughter remains clueless about her co-worker’s true identity, are Chloe and Nicolette about to discover the truth?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5