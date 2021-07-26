Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Roxy Willis suspicious of?

Roxy Willis turns detective to do some investigating after catching Jesse SNOOPING in Terese's office on Neighbours...

Roxy Wllis (played by Zima Anderson) is suspicious when she catches Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) snooping through her auntie Terese Willis's (Rebekah Elmaloglou) office at Lassiters on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Just moments earlier, barman Jesse was secretly snapping photos of a CONFIDENTIAL document about hotel business.



Roxy shares her suspicions with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), who is currently in a fake romance with Jesse.



The gals do some digging online and are SHOCKED when they find out the truth about Jesse's true identity... and his connection to Julie Quill, one-time owner of Lassiters Hotel!







Will Roxy discover the truth about super snoop Jesse on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) reels from the news he has been sacked from his job at Leo Tanaka's (Tim Kano) vineyard.



Hendrix is convinced he's been given the push because he confronted boss Leo about crossing a line with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) while they work together to get the vineyard open for business.



Hendrix tries to warn Chloe about Leo's interest in her.



But she's distracted by her own relationship issues with girlfriend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and reckons headstrong Hendrix has misread the situation.



However, in the mean time Leo keeps digging for dirt on the current state of Chloe and Nicolette's relationship.



Will Chloe soon be forced to face-up to the truth about her rocky relationship?

Hendrix confronts Leo after being sacked from his job at the winery on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal), who is back in Erinsborough for a visit, gets her first-look at the revamped Harold's Cafe.



Will Dipi like what new manager Nicolette has done with the place?



Dipi gives Nicolette her verdict on the NEW-LOOK Harold's Cafe on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

