Neighbours spoilers: WHO is spying on Harlow Robinson?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 9 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is trying to get her life back on track after her ordeal at the hands of cult member, Corey Smythe-Jones on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Creepy Corey is still on the loose after attempting and failing to recruit Harlow into The Restoration Order.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harlow makes the SHOCK discovery that Corey is monitoring her phone with spyware!
But Harlow's shock soon turns to anger.
So she meets with policemen, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will).
Harlow has a plan to trap Corey using the spyware on her phone...
It looks like Corey had better watch out!
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) starts to realise he may be getting in too deep with Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes).
The crafty businessman has been using Estelle to stir-up trouble with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).
Lassiters owner, Paul offers to put Estelle up at the hotel after she is booted out of Number 22 by her angry daughter, Terese.
However, after Estelle kisses Paul and makes it clear she has a romantic interest in him, will he abandon ship on his latest trouble-making scheme?
Is Estelle about to find herself without a roof over her head again?
Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) reckons she's missed her chance with her ex-lover, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).
It seems like there's something going on between Kiri and housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) since the wedding of Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).
So while Chloe and Kiri try to work out what exactly is going on between them, Nicolette agrees to go on another date with Asher Nesmith (Kathleen Ebbs).
However, the date takes a memorable turn when Nicolette's well-meaning mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) crashes the party and enjoys her first visit to a gay bar a bit too much!
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
