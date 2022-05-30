Neighbours spoilers: WHO is spying on Harlow Robinson?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is trying to get her life back on track after her ordeal at the hands of cult member, Corey Smythe-Jones on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Creepy Corey is still on the loose after attempting and failing to recruit Harlow into The Restoration Order.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harlow makes the SHOCK discovery that Corey is monitoring her phone with spyware!



But Harlow's shock soon turns to anger.



So she meets with policemen, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will).



Harlow has a plan to trap Corey using the spyware on her phone...



It looks like Corey had better watch out!

Harlow reveals her plan to trap creepy Corey on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) starts to realise he may be getting in too deep with Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes).



The crafty businessman has been using Estelle to stir-up trouble with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Lassiters owner, Paul offers to put Estelle up at the hotel after she is booted out of Number 22 by her angry daughter, Terese.



However, after Estelle kisses Paul and makes it clear she has a romantic interest in him, will he abandon ship on his latest trouble-making scheme?



Is Estelle about to find herself without a roof over her head again?

Paul is alarmed by Estelle's romantic interest in him on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) reckons she's missed her chance with her ex-lover, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



It seems like there's something going on between Kiri and housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) since the wedding of Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



So while Chloe and Kiri try to work out what exactly is going on between them, Nicolette agrees to go on another date with Asher Nesmith (Kathleen Ebbs).



However, the date takes a memorable turn when Nicolette's well-meaning mum, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) crashes the party and enjoys her first visit to a gay bar a bit too much!

Nicolette goes on another date with Asher on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5