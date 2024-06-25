Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Wendy's new admirer?

Airs Monday 1 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Wendy Rodwell (played by Candice Leask) is determined to connect with her younger classmates at Eden Hills University on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



But during a drunken night out at The Back Lane Bar, married woman Wendy catches the attention of her classmate, Quinn (Louis Le).



The next morning, Wendy is suffering with the hangover from HELL!



Quinn pops by The Waterhole to invite Wendy out on another pub crawl!



Is Wendy ready to go again?

Has Wendy got a SECRET admirer with classmate Quinn on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 2 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is reeling after being kissed by her ex-husband, Vic Stone (Craig Hall)!



The couple's grown children, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), fail to notice the awkward atmosphere between their parents.



They are much more excited about Vic's plans to go into business with Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) at his vineyard, Yorokobi.



However, the family are all unaware that Vic is keeping a BIG secret from them...



Later that day, Nicolette and Byron are anxious when Vic is nowhere to be found.



His belongings are gone and he's left envelopes addressed to Jane, Nicolette and Byron.



Has Vic really done a runner from Erinsborough?

Jane, Nicolette and Byron make a SHOCK discovery about Vic on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 3 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sky Bishop (Stephanie McIntosh) unexpectedly returns to Erinsborough!



Police detective Sky is worried about the recent crime spree at retirement community Eirini Rising, where her grandad, Harold Bishop (Ian Smith), is a resident.



Ladies-in-charge, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), do their best to convince Sky that the situation is under control.



But Sky announces that she wants Harold to move back to Queensland with her!



Will Harold's return to town be short-lived?

Sky Bishop returns on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 4 July 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Leo is surprised to get a phone call from his cousin, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



Kiri also happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Nicolette!



Kiri is bored with her current life living on Magnetic Island in Queensland.



So after finding out about Leo's ongoing business DRAMA, Kiri decides to return and help him revive the vineyard!



How will Nicolette react when she discovers that her ex is heading back to Erinsborough?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee