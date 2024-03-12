Neighbours spoilers: WHO trashes Harold's Cafe?

Airs Monday 18 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Chelsea Murphy (played by Viva Bianca) is annoyed after failing to SABOTAGE the Longest Lie-In event on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chelsea is left further fuming after hotel boss praises event organiser, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).



Determined to stay in control as Acting Manager at Lassiters, cunning Chelsea is prepared to resort to desperate measures...



Meanwhile, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) has a heart-to-heart with Felix (James Beaufort).



Andrew is confident that Felix has turned a corner now that he is out of prison on parole.



But policeman Andrew is unaware that Felix is busy plotting a CRIME...

Just WHAT is Chelsea plotting now on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Has Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) officially messed everything up between him and wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)?



Toadie's teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) encourages him to fight for his marriage.



So the legal eagle writes Terese a letter, asking her to meet him at the campsite where they first kissed!



WHAT will Terese do?



Can she bring herself to forgive Toadie?

Terese receives a letter from Toadie on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and boyfriend, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), are officially loved-up.



But their love bubble is burst when the couple discover Harold's Cafe has been broken into and trashed!



Meanwhile, Toadie waits patiently for Terese at the campsite.

Will she show-up?

Toadie has invited Terese to meet him at the campsite where they first kissed on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Mackenzie and Haz are about to make a SHOCK discovery on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 21 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Felix is not happy when Andrew questions him about his whereabouts at the time of the break-in at Harold's Cafe!



As a heated confrontation brews between the brothers, someone unexpectedly gives Felix an alibi to help clear his name.



But WHO?



Meanwhile, Mackenzie has to consider a terrible possibility about the REAL reason behind the crime at the Cafe.

Could it be that the actual culprit is someone very close to home?

Felix is a suspect after the break-in at Harold's Cafe on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee