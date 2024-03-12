Neighbours spoilers: WHO trashes Harold's Cafe?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between March 18 to 21...
Airs Monday 18 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Chelsea Murphy (played by Viva Bianca) is annoyed after failing to SABOTAGE the Longest Lie-In event on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Chelsea is left further fuming after hotel boss praises event organiser, Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).
Determined to stay in control as Acting Manager at Lassiters, cunning Chelsea is prepared to resort to desperate measures...
Meanwhile, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) has a heart-to-heart with Felix (James Beaufort).
Andrew is confident that Felix has turned a corner now that he is out of prison on parole.
But policeman Andrew is unaware that Felix is busy plotting a CRIME...
Airs Tuesday 19 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Has Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) officially messed everything up between him and wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)?
Toadie's teenage daughter Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) encourages him to fight for his marriage.
So the legal eagle writes Terese a letter, asking her to meet him at the campsite where they first kissed!
WHAT will Terese do?
Can she bring herself to forgive Toadie?
Airs Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and boyfriend, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), are officially loved-up.
But their love bubble is burst when the couple discover Harold's Cafe has been broken into and trashed!
Meanwhile, Toadie waits patiently for Terese at the campsite.
Will she show-up?
Airs Thursday 21 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Felix is not happy when Andrew questions him about his whereabouts at the time of the break-in at Harold's Cafe!
As a heated confrontation brews between the brothers, someone unexpectedly gives Felix an alibi to help clear his name.
But WHO?
Meanwhile, Mackenzie has to consider a terrible possibility about the REAL reason behind the crime at the Cafe.
Could it be that the actual culprit is someone very close to home?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.