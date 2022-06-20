Neighbours spoilers: WHO writes Mackenzie Hargreaves a letter?
published
Airs Monday 27 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) should still be in a honeymoon phase after recently marrying Hendrix Greyson on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But instead, TRAGEDY struck when there were complications after Hendrix's lung transplant operation.
Now, Mackenzie is a widow...
On the surface, Mackenzie appears to be handling her grief.
Her dad, Grant (Paul Mecurio) has come to Erinsborough to support her.
But is Mackenzie just putting on a brave face to make others around her feel better?
She gets an unexpected visit from teenage neighbour, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), who is still trying to make things right after all her previous bad behaviour.
Sadie has written Mackenzie a letter, to apologise for her part in the fire at Erinsborough High School, which ultimately damaged heroic Hendrix's lungs.
Mackenzie graciously accepts the letter in front of both Grant and Sadie's mum, Wendy (Candice Leask).
But in private, Mackenzie rips up the letter and appears to be on the verge of breaking down in grief...
Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) attempted to repair her relationship with long-lost dad, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), by inviting him to her birthday party at The Waterhole.
But, Glen had to bail on the party at the last-minute, as he started to feel worse-for-wear while going cold turkey to beat his painkiller addiction.
Unfortunately, Kiri has now got the wrong idea about Glen being a no-show, and thinks he got cold feet and is trying to reject his daughter all over again!
Glen is desperate to make amends with angry Kiri.
But is he ready to admit the REAL reason he missed her birthday party was because of his relapse with addiction problems?
Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) briefly feels for her soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), whose son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), is to be held in a maximum security prison.
However, Terese is soon reminded of what a dodgy dealer Paul is when legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) reports that Sapiko & Bazz Holdings appears to have gone bust.
But Terese smells a rat.
With some help from Byron Stone (Joe Klocek), Toadie finds out that Paul has been using the company to hide money from Terese ahead of them finalising their divorce settlement.
Terese is furious that once again Paul is up to no good.
Determined to play Paul at his own game, Terese sets out to get official proof of the businessman's dastardly dealings!
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
