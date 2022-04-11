Neighbours spoilers: Why is Hendrix Greyson worried about Mackenzie?
Airs Friday 22 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is worried about Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It almost never went ahead because of Montana Marcel’s (Tammin Sursok) financial troubles, but Fashion Week has got off to a great start in Erinsborough…
The launch has been a triumph, which is thanks in part to Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).
She’s over the moon that she’s helped to make the event such a success and that she’s been celebrated by the transgender community.
Unfortunately, there’s a problem.
As she basks in the praise of Fashion Week showrunner Montana, Mackenzie has discovered that her next photoshoot conflicts with law school and her attendance is non-negotiable... so Mackenzie gets her classmates at uni to cover for her so she can make the photoshoot.
When Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) sees Mackenzie posing this way and that in front of the camera, he thinks she looks incredible and is impressed by how well she does at the shoot, but he can’t help but be troubled by her blasé attitude towards her studies.
On top of that, Hendrix also worries that Mackenzie is becoming a little self-obsessed…
Is she letting her recent modelling success go to her head?
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has found out that her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) has sunk their retirement fund – a whopping $20,000 - into Montana Marcel’s cosmetic line and she’s not happy.
After Susan told Karl that the money was off-limits because she didn’t want to risk losing their hard-earned cash, he completely ignored her wishes and went ahead with the investment.
Feeling betrayed by Karl, Susan decides to ask Montana (Tammin Sursok) for their money back.
Montana feels guilty for the ruin she’ll cause them if her business goes under, but Susan’s hopes of getting the money back soon fade when Montana hears Susan badmouthing her!
Oops!
What will Susan do now? Will she be able to get her money back?
Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) have both noticed how Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) acts strangely around Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson)… so they decide to team up and investigate what’s going on.
What they don’t know is that the reason Glen acts strangely around Kiri is becasue he’s her dad!
Kiri has got absolutely no idea that her friend and work colleague at the winery is her old man!
When Chloe and Nicolette talk to Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), he’s sure that there’s nothing untoward going on but promises to follow it up… and when he does, Glen finds himself backed into a corner.
Will he be forced to spill the beans on his secret parentage?
