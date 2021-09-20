'Neighbours' spoilers: Why is Jesse Porter skipping town?

News spreads that Jesse has resigned from Lassiters and going to Sydney!

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) hides his guilt after Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) resigns and leaves town in Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

David knows why Jesse was a no-show at the prison. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Robinson (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is confused about why Jesse failed to turn up to visit his mum Julie Quill (Gail Easdale) in prison.

After all, it was for Jesse’s benefit that Terese agreed to go in the first place!

She hadn’t planned on seeing the woman who was responsible for her son’s death, but now that she has come face-to-face with his killer, she feels like a weight has been lifted.

Although Jesse’s the son of the woman who was responsible for her own son’s death, Terese has actually grown quite fond of him, so she’s worried when it seems he’s gone AWOL.

Terese learns from Paul that Jesse has resigned. (Image credit: Fremantle)

At Lassiters, Terese discovers the truth and is baffled to learn that Jesse’s handed in his resignation and is moving to Sydney!

Terese goes to speak to David, unaware he knows the truth about Jesse. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese goes to speak to David to offload about Jesse’s unexpected departure, unaware that he’s the reason that the boy’s left town. He stepped in to save his dad’s bacon after Paul (Stefan Dennis) revealed that he had lied to Terese over the aborted investment in Quill.

If Jesse had mentioned it to his mum, the secret might have come out which would have meant it was game over for Paul and Terese!

David feels terrible about concealing the truth as Terese feels bereft at Jesse’s sudden exit

Harlow discovers Roxy and other members of staff have been giving away free drinks! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Over at Lassisters, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Robinson) learns from Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) that Lassiters staff receive a free drink at the end of their shift without Paul’s knowledge.

Harlow’s fed up after being demoted from her short-lived position as Executive Liaison and finding herself back on laundry duty. To add to her misery, Executive Assistant Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), who she blames for her demotion,and other members of staff are making life very difficult for her…

Harlow wants her old job back, so could the discovery help her to climb up the ranks again?

Certainly, if Paul finds out about staff getting free drinks, he’s going to come down on them like a ton of bricks. Will Harlow reveal the scheme and throw everyone under the bus?

Rose tries to cheer up Toadie with a free lunch. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Determined to cheer up Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), Rose Walker (Lucy Durak) suggests they have a fun business meeting over drinks.

The free lunch does the trick, but sensing that Rose wants to be more than just good friends, he makes it clear that he’s not ready to move on and that nothing is going to happen between them, just yet.

Will Rose give up on her quest to win his heart?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.