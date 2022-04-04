Neighbours spoilers: Will Chloe Brennan KISS Kiri?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) hit it off with Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) straight away on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The women met out at the winery, where Kiri is the new Events Manager.



It didn't take long for Chloe to offer Kiri the spare room to rent at Number 24.



But in the meantime, Chloe's ex-girlfriend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is slightly weirded-out by the arrangement.



After all, Nicolette and Kiri enjoyed a short-lived romance during the ill-fated trip to River Bend.



But while Nicolette and Kiri have now settled on being just good friends, it looks like Chloe might have other ideas.



The chemistry sizzles between the new housemates, and Chloe and Kiri find themselves on the edge of something more...



The ladies 'fess-up to their shared attraction.



They agree they probably shouldn't go there, if they are going to be housemates.



Plus, Nicolette only lives just over the road.



But keeping their hands off each other could be much easier said than done...

Three's a crowd for Nicolette, Kiri and Chloe on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) can't believe his luck after SNOOPING into Montana Marcel's (Tammin Sursok) secret business affairs.



It seems the international businesswoman has been cooking the books for years, and the tax office is onto her!



Suddenly the future of Fashion Week is thrown into jeopardy again...



But much to Montana's surprise, Lassiters bossman Paul is happy to let the glitzy event go ahead.



However, Paul has an unexpected request for Montana.



And if Montana gives into Paul's blackmail demands, it could mean BIG trouble for Paul's soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)...

Paul BLACKMAILS Montana after making a scandalous discovery on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) remains unaware of Montana's money troubles.



He has just secretly invested $20,000 in Montana's new cosmetics line.



Karl keeps the investment a secret from his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne).



But he's sure she'll be thrilled when the couple start seeing a return on their investment.



If only Montana's business empire wasn't on the brink of collapse...

