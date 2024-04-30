Neighbours spoilers: Will Haz survive the CAR COLLISION?

Is Mackenzie about to lose another man she loves in TRAGIC circumstances on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 6 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's not looking good for Haz Devkar (played by Shiv Palekar) after accidentally being knocked down by his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Haz is rushed to Erinsborough Hospital after the SHOCK car collision.



Mackenzie is horrified when she hears Haz has suffered a heart attack due to impact trauma, and is now in a coma...



Is horrible history about to repeat itself for Mackenzie?

Will she lose Haz in tragic circumstances just like her late husband, Hendrix Greyson?

Karl attempts resuscitation on Haz after the TERRIBLE turn of events on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's been another BIG fallout at the Varga-Murphy house!



JJ (Riley Bryant) is angry and hurt after finding out that his parents, Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina), warned JJ's biological dad, Felix Rodwell, to have no further contact with the teenager.



Remi and Cara stand-by their decision to protect JJ from dodgy Felix, who is now back in prison after an attempted robbery at the Eirini Rising development site.



But the couple's other son Dex (Marley Williams) warns them that Felix is still going to be a part of their lives - whether they like it or not!

JJ confides in brother Dex about feeling betrayed by their parents on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 8 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Chelsea Murphy's (Viva Bianca) dream has finally come true.



It looks like she is on her way to becoming the next Mrs Robinson!



Whirlwind plans have been put in motion for Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Chelsea to celebrate their BIG news with a party for friends and family.



But is cunning Chelsea's trail of treacherous behaviour about to finally catch-up with her?



As the celebrations get underway, a couple of unwelcome guests crash the party with a SHOCK announcement of their own...

Is Chelsea going to become Paul's 7th wife on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 9 May 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) gets ready for her first day on the job as Operations Manager at Eirini Rising.



However, it's not long before Susan finds herself being micromanaged in the office by bossy Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)!



Could this be a BAD omen of things to come?

Is Susan ready to get back to work on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee