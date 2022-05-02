Neighbours spoilers: Will Kiri Durant give Glen a chance?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 12 May 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
The secret is finally OUT and Kiri Durant (played by Gemma Bird Matheson) has discovered that Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is her long-lost dad on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But it seems that Kiri is almost the last to find out.
So now the winery worker wants some answers.
Kiri's mum, Barbara (Wendy Mocke) returns to town and helps answer some of Kiri's questions.
But nothing really provides the solace Kiri needs.
Glen has been giving Kiri some space.
But it's a bit tricky not to bump into each other when they both live on Ramsay Street and work at the same winery!
Glen attempts to explain his side of the story, how he met Kiri's parents, Barbara and Alan all those years ago.
It's all a bit much for Kiri to hear and she breaks down...
Are father and daughter still a way off from reconnecting?
Meanwhile, could it be that Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is actually suffering from a guilty conscience?
His whole family have made it clear that they do not approve of the way Paul exposed Glen's secret.
Paul's guilt starts to weigh heavily on him and he makes a visit to Number 22 to apologise for his behaviour!
However, Paul doesn't play Mr Nice for long when he catches his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in a post-passionate state with his half-brother, Glen!
Paul reels over the realisation that his actions have pushed Terese and Glen together...
Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is struck by another coughing fit.
Luckily, doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) comes to the rescue and manages to calm down Hendrix.
Karl's wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) realises it couldn't hurt to have a doctor about the house at Number 28.
So she decides to ask Karl to move back in, having kicked him out after that whole messy business involving Montana Marcel.
Karl can't pack his bags quick enough!
However, he's in for a surprise when he discovers he's not out of Susan's bad books just yet...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
