Neighbours spoilers: Will Kiri Durant give Glen a chance?

The secret is finally OUT and Kiri Durant (played by Gemma Bird Matheson) has discovered that Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is her long-lost dad on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But it seems that Kiri is almost the last to find out.



So now the winery worker wants some answers.



Kiri's mum, Barbara (Wendy Mocke) returns to town and helps answer some of Kiri's questions.



But nothing really provides the solace Kiri needs.



Glen has been giving Kiri some space.



But it's a bit tricky not to bump into each other when they both live on Ramsay Street and work at the same winery!



Glen attempts to explain his side of the story, how he met Kiri's parents, Barbara and Alan all those years ago.



It's all a bit much for Kiri to hear and she breaks down...



Are father and daughter still a way off from reconnecting?

Kiri has questions for her mum Barbara on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, could it be that Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is actually suffering from a guilty conscience?



His whole family have made it clear that they do not approve of the way Paul exposed Glen's secret.



Paul's guilt starts to weigh heavily on him and he makes a visit to Number 22 to apologise for his behaviour!



However, Paul doesn't play Mr Nice for long when he catches his soon-to-be ex-wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in a post-passionate state with his half-brother, Glen!



Paul reels over the realisation that his actions have pushed Terese and Glen together...

Paul catches Terese and Glen together on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is struck by another coughing fit.



Luckily, doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) comes to the rescue and manages to calm down Hendrix.



Karl's wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) realises it couldn't hurt to have a doctor about the house at Number 28.



So she decides to ask Karl to move back in, having kicked him out after that whole messy business involving Montana Marcel.



Karl can't pack his bags quick enough!



However, he's in for a surprise when he discovers he's not out of Susan's bad books just yet...

Susan invites Karl to move back into Number 28 on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

