'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Leo Tanaka SUE Lassiters?

Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) is still trying to juggle work demands while being a single dad on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But he can't stop thinking about the death of his girlfriend, Britney Barnes, who was killed during a disaster at The Flamingo Bar on the day of Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and Roxy Willis's (Zima Anderson) wedding day.



Grief-stricken Leo is looking for someone to blame.



After a chat with legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney), Leo reckons he might have a case to sue Erinsborough Council for negligence resulting in wrongful death.



Even though he knows legal action won't bring Britney back, Leo knows someone is responsible and he intends to make them pay.



However, when Leo approaches Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) to ask to see a copy of the Safety Report issued by Lassiters Hotel, the trail suddenly runs cold.



Chloe claims the report is not yet ready and she can't hand over anything without the permission of bosses, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



Does Lassiters have something to hide about the tragedy?

Terese and Paul return to marriage counselling on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul is determined to do whatever it takes to save his marriage to Terese.



Even though the pair have been living together at the penthouse while Paul recovers from being injured during The Flamingo Bar disaster, it's clear Terese is still unsure whether they can truly return to how they were.



Paul unexpectedly encourages Terese to join him for another marriage counselling session with Rhonda Del Rubio (played by Rebekah Robertson, the real-life mum of Neighbours star, Georgie Stone) in the city.



Even though their last session was a disaster, Paul and Terese are both prepared to give marriage counselling another try.



But during the session, Paul has an unexpected breakthrough that changes his entire understanding of his bad behaviour.



Paul is determined to change as a result of his revelation.



But will his pledge to do better be enough to convince Terese to give their marriage another chance?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5