Neighbours spoilers: Will Mackenzie Hargreaves keep the wedding gifts?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 23 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) returns home to Ramsay Street after scattering her husband, Hendrix Greyson's ashes beachside in Sydney on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But there's a bittersweet reminder of Mackenzie and Hendrix's wedding day, when she is confronted by all the unopened cards and wedding gifts.
In the nick of time, Mackenzie's dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio) arrives in Erinsborough to support her.
Over at the Kennedy house, Mackenzie begins to open the wedding presents.
But she quickly becomes overwhelmed as she is reminded that she now faces a Hendrix-less life.
Can both Grant and family friend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) find a way to show Mackenzie that there's no rush to move on from what has happened?
David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is terrified he's gonna miss his bail check-in, while he, husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) remain trapped at sea.
The trio radio-in their EMERGENCY.
But by the time they make it back to shore, David is worried he's going to be in BIG trouble with the police.
Nicolette makes an unexpected discovery aboard the boat that could save the day.
However, later that same day, there's more trouble to come...
Back on Ramsay Street, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) is still keeping a close eye on the dynamic between her mum, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), and family friend, Toadie.
After legal eagle Toadie tries to help solve a business dilemma involving The Drinks Divas, Amy starts to realise just how much she does depend on Toadie.
But could it be that Amy just misses having a man in her life after her break-up with boyfriend, Ned Willis?
Zara realises there can only be one solution to Amy's problems:
It's time she started dating again!
But can Zara convince Amy to get swiping left and right on an online dating app?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
