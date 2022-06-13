Neighbours spoilers: Will Mackenzie Hargreaves keep the wedding gifts?

Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) returns home to Ramsay Street after scattering her husband, Hendrix Greyson's ashes beachside in Sydney on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's a bittersweet reminder of Mackenzie and Hendrix's wedding day, when she is confronted by all the unopened cards and wedding gifts.



In the nick of time, Mackenzie's dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio) arrives in Erinsborough to support her.



Over at the Kennedy house, Mackenzie begins to open the wedding presents.



But she quickly becomes overwhelmed as she is reminded that she now faces a Hendrix-less life.



Can both Grant and family friend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) find a way to show Mackenzie that there's no rush to move on from what has happened?

David, Aaron and Nicolette are still trapped at sea on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is terrified he's gonna miss his bail check-in, while he, husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) remain trapped at sea.



The trio radio-in their EMERGENCY.



But by the time they make it back to shore, David is worried he's going to be in BIG trouble with the police.



Nicolette makes an unexpected discovery aboard the boat that could save the day.



However, later that same day, there's more trouble to come...

Zara encourages Amy to get dating again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Back on Ramsay Street, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) is still keeping a close eye on the dynamic between her mum, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), and family friend, Toadie.



After legal eagle Toadie tries to help solve a business dilemma involving The Drinks Divas, Amy starts to realise just how much she does depend on Toadie.



But could it be that Amy just misses having a man in her life after her break-up with boyfriend, Ned Willis?



Zara realises there can only be one solution to Amy's problems:



It's time she started dating again!



But can Zara convince Amy to get swiping left and right on an online dating app?

