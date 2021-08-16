'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Terese Willis help Jesse Porter?

Will Terese Willis have a change of heart when she discovers Jesse is down on his luck on Neighbours?

Hotel boss Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) gave employee Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) his marching orders after she discovered he was a spy for the rival Quill Group on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So Terese is curious when she finds Jesse hanging around the Lassiters Complex on today's episode of the Aussie soap.



Terese is alarmed to hear how Jesse's family have turned against him since he was exposed as a spy.



Now he has been kicked out of his apartment and has nowhere to go.



Will Terese have a change-of-heart about Jesse and help him out?



Jesse got sacked after Terese and Harlow discovered the truth about his identity on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Things are still stressful on the homefront for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) with their baby mama Nicolette Stone still nowhere to be found.



However, Aaron is inspired to try and make amends with his sister Chloe (April Rose Pengilly).



The siblings had a massive fall-out after Aaron discovered Chloe came close to cheating on fiancee Nicolette with her ex-boyfriend Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).



Aaron doesn't want their relationship to be irreparably damaged.



Can they get things back on track?

Will Aaron and Chloe make amends on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Everybody is shocked as word gets round about Ned Willis' (Ben Hall) suggestion that Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) officially date both him and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



While Amy debriefs with buddy Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) about what it will mean to have TWO boyfriends, Ned and Levi meet to discuss the polyamorous proposal!



It might help take the competitiveness out of their arrangement.



But will it prove to be a step too far for Amy?

Is Amy ready to have TWO boyfriends on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Will Levi go along with Ned's surprise proposal on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is not exactly looking forward to going back to a life in housekeeping now that Chloe is coming back to Lassiters as Terese's executive assistant.



However, when Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) discovers Harlow has stepped in to pick-up the slack while Chloe drops work for a conversation with her brother Aaron, he is impressed and encourages his granddaughter to think very seriously about a successful future at Lassiters...

Paul encourages Harlow to think about her future career plans on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

