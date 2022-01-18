'Neighbours' spoilers: Will Terese Willis take the blame?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is in the firing line on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is threatening to sue Lassiters Hotel, after snooping through a Safety Report about the disaster at The Flamingo Bar.



Hotel manager, Terese could have evacuated the area when she heard about the big storm.

But instead, she was secretly distracted by the bedroom antics of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett), who hooked-up with Kyle Canning's (Chris Milligan) mum, Sharon on his wedding day.



Leo confronts Terese, his dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) at the penthouse and accuses them of a cover-up.



If the area had been evacuated as recommended, then Leo's girlfriend, Britney Barnes might still be alive...



Leo now holds Terese responsible for Britney's death and is determined to make her pay...

Terese comes clean to Paul about her feelings for Glen on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul reels from being caught in the crossfire between his estranged wife, Terese and angry son, Leo.



Paul pushes Terese for answers about what really happened on the night of the storm.



Paul's questions lead Terese to finally come clean about her feelings for Paul's half-brother, Glen!



Although Terese has now closed the door on Glen, how will Paul feel knowing that Terese was tempted?



Could Terese's confession jeopardise their potential reconciliation?

Things get flirty between Levi and Freya on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is thrilled that sparks are flying between her grandson, Levi (Richie Morris) and new lady in town, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



Levi and Freya head to the rooftop pool at Lassiters for a healthy dose of swimming and flirting.



After Freya spots Levi popping some pills, he opens up to her about having epilepsy as a result of a childhood head injury.



Freya is immediately curious about Levi's revelation and later secretly digs deeper into the policeman's past...



Freya is all smiles around Levi and his family.



But her true intentions for being in Erinsborough remain shrouded in mystery...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5