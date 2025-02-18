The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle’s dinner with Victor ends horribly, but Victor drops a big clue!

We have to hand it to The Young and the Restless’ Claire (Hayley Erin). She has been trying her hardest to advocate for her relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) against The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). This isn’t the easy thing to do given her grandfather is not only incredibly stubborn, but he’s also in the midst of his renewed vendetta against Jack (Peter Bergman) and the Abbotts.

In Claire’s latest quest to change Victor’s mind about her boyfriend, she convinced these two special men in her life to sit down with her and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for dinner, hoping to change Victor’s mind about her love life. Sadly, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 18, Claire meets with her grandfather and boyfriend for dinner, and things don’t go nearly as smoothly as she would have liked.

For starters, Nikki doesn’t show up, which means Claire is without “The Victor Whisperer.” The Newman patriarch rarely listens to anyone, but on rare occasions when he is softer and a little less intimidating, it’s usually because Nikki is able to reason with her husband.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Claire’s dinner also had a Summer (Hayley Erin) problem stacked against it. In good soapy fashion, Summer happened to be dining with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) at the same time, and she was intently watching her ex-husband try and gain her grandfather’s approval to date her cousin. Despite Summer’s repeated claim she isn’t jealous of Claire and doesn’t want Kyle back, most viewers know that’s all a lie. So Summer wishing from the sidelines that Victor again rejects Claire and Kyle as a couple isn’t helpful for the couple’s pitch to The Mustache.

When the conversation finally kicks off between Claire, Kyle and Victor, The Newman Enterprises founder doesn’t waste time with pleasantries. He tells Kyle that he doesn’t want another one of his granddaughters to get swept up in Abbott chaos. While Victor acknowledges there were other factors that led to Kyle’s failed marriage to Summer, Victor largely thinks the unique brand of Abbott family drama was detrimental to his marriage and ultimately Summer.

Victor becomes adamant that Kyle’s family is why he doesn’t want Claire involved with the Abbott heir. As he sees it, he’s protecting another granddaughter. Kyle asks if there is anything he can do to change Victor’s mind, and Victor assures him there is not. But don’t worry #Kylaire fans, Kyle is committed to staying with Claire and vice versa... for now.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, during Victor’s recent expression of disapproval, he says something interesting. He predicts that the Abbotts are about to face another “implosion.” Specifically, Victor states:

“You and I know that there’ll be another implosion in the Abbott family. Probably worse than the one that just happened. And I do not want my other granddaughter to suffer from the fallout of that implosion.”

Now Kyle is confused by Victor’s ominous words and certain his family is stronger than ever. However, viewers know that Kyle should look at Victor’s words as more of a warning than mere conjecture. In the same episode, Victor discusses with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) his desire to rev up his plans to go after Jack and Jabot, which includes planting spies around Jack and the company. So the Abbotts may be facing a setback, but it will be manufactured by Victor.

While it’s a bit too early to tell what exactly Victor’s next move is, we’re almost certain of two things. The Abbotts are about to have a huge mustache-sized problem, and Claire and Kyle’s romance will continue to be tested.