TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 26, including The Great British Sewing Bee

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, August 26 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood)

World-famous artists Sir Grayson Perry and the late Andy Warhol are the inspirations for what promises to be a colourful Art Week. In the Pattern challenge, the sewers are tasked with making a baby-doll dress, often worn by Grayson, while for the Transformation, they must make a used painter’s overalls into an asymmetric outfit. Then, in the Made to Measure, the sewers embrace the bold colours and shapes of pop art. Who will impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young to make it through to next week’s quarter-finals?

The Big Pound Shop Swap, Channel 4, 8 pm

(Image credit: Holly Wren / Channel 4)

As Denise Van Outen concludes her mission to help consumers swap their everyday items for cheaper options, she’s in Holywood, Northern Ireland, with the Beimers. They’re a healthy bunch, reluctant to do without their supermarket staples, let alone mum Aimee’s vitamin supplements. Can Denise convince them to make the swap?

With Love, Meghan season 2, Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix © 2025)

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show filmed in Montecito, California, returns for a second series from today. This time, guests will include chef José Andrés, model Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye host Tan France.

The Yorkshire Vet, A Passage To India, 5, 9 pm

Fans of The Yorkshire Vet will be thrilled to see Peter Wright out of his usual checked shirts and dressed up to the nines in a colourful Punjabi outfit, learning how to bhangra dance at the Vaisakhi harvest festival! It’s certainly a far cry from his life in North Yorkshire, but there’s a serious side to Peter’s adventure in northern India in tonight’s one-off special, as he and fellow vet Rohin Aojula bring their expertise to rural communities in the region who don’t have access to top veterinary care. That means helping to rescue and even operate on stray dogs, while Peter gets to examine his first buffalo!