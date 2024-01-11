Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off: everything we know

Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off is a cooking competition coming to ITV1 that sees top chefs compete to make the best alfresco dishes, using ingredients from some of Britain’s most idyllic stately homes.

Filmed in the National Trust properties around the UK (see below for locations), each episode will see former Ready, Steady, Cook host Ainsley Harriott pit two professional chefs against one another to come up with dishes inspired by their countryside surroundings. Volunteers and gardeners at each estate will judge them on two savoury dishes and only the winner gets the honour of making the dessert.

“I love a new challenge and Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off is just that — a fun cooking competition featuring some of the country’s top chefs, all set in the stunningly beautiful surroundings of amazing National Trust estates,” says Ainsley. “The gorgeous scenery, the very freshest ingredients and some fantastic new recipes will be coming together to show off our countryside at its beautiful best.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new ITV1 series Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off….

Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off is a 10-part series on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024. When we hear of a confirmed air date, we’ll update this page.

What happens in Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off

Each week, host Ainsley will welcome two professional chefs into the kitchens of a National Trust estate (see locations below). He will challenge them to create dishes inspired by the countryside around them, using ingredients plucked straight from the gardens. The first two savoury dishes will be judged by volunteers and gardeners at the estate before Ainsley reveals the ingredients for the dessert course. Each chef must then pitch an inspired new recipe for pudding and Ainsley will decide who gets the honour of making it.

Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off locations

Among the locations in Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off are Blickling Estate in Aylsham, Norfolk; Tyntesfield in Wraxall, North Somerset; and the Wimpole Estate in Arrington, Cambridgeshire.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer yet for Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off but we'll update her when one arrives.

All About Ainsley Harriott

Ainsley with Martin Kemp on Fantastic Flavours. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media)

Bubbly chef Ainsley Harriott shot to fame as the host of Can’t Cook Won’t Cook, which ran from 1995 to 1996, and then went on to present the hit daytime show Ready, Steady, Cook. In 2023, he sat for the painting competition show Portrait Artist of the Year and he’s had numerous series of his own, such as Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours, Ainsley’s World Cup Flavours, Ainsley’s Food We Love, Ainsley’s Good Mood Food and Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen in 2023 for the King's crowning. Ainsley competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and he’s had acting roles in shows such as Red Dwarf, Cory in the House, Davro, Mongrels and Ready Steady Bhaag.