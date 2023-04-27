Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen: release date, guests, menu and all we know

Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen will see the celebrity chef heading back into the kitchen to whip up a menu fit for royalty ahead of the Coronation weekend.

Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen is just one of many shows designed to help you maximize the fun during the period leading up to the Coronation of King Charles III

Below, you'll find all you need to know about this TV cooking special, including which guests will be joining Ainsley in the kitchen and a sneak preview of what dishes he and his guest stars will be serving up ahead of the big day.

Here's what you need to know about Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen.

When is Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen on TV?

Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen airs on ITV1 on Saturday, April 29 at 11.35 am.

You'll also be able to stream the episode as it airs and on-demand on ITVX.

Which special guests will appear in Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen?

There are two ex-Made in Chelsea stars setting foot in Ainsley's kitchen for the royal celebration, ex-star and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews and Georgia "Toff" Toffolo—who's currently participating in I'm A Celebrity...South Africa—will both be stopping by to tuck into Ainsley's regal treats.

Along with the two reality TV stars, Ainsley Harriott will also be joined by baker Ruby Bhogal to serve up a delicious dessert perfect for afternoon tea, and drinks expert Jilly Goolden will be providing her perfect pairing to go along with every dish.

What is Ainsley cooking in Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen?

Image 1 of 3 Ainsley's Coronation kebabs. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media/ITV) Ainsley's harissa and goat's cheese bread crown. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media/ITV) Ruby's Cardamom and Raspberry Cake. (Image credit: Rock Oyster Media/ITV)

ITV has teased Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen will be packed full of things to keep viewers going over the long weekend and are perfect for all manner of gatherings including garden gatherings and street parties. And judging by the mouth-watering preview shots, this is a menu you won't want to miss.

Ainsley will kick things off by serving up some coronation kebabs along with some spiced Jersey Royal potatoes and a juicy mango salad, and Spencer Matthews will join him to tuck into a showstopping rose harissa and goat's cheese bread crown, served with a jewelled goat's cheese dip.

Later, Ruby Bhogal will pop by to serve up a slice of her cardamom and raspberry cake with whipped coconut cream, and Georgia Toffolo will enjoy Ainsley's celebratory berry and white chocolate mousse with meringue shards