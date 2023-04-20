King Charles' Coronation complete TV guide: times, specials and what to watch over the bank holiday weekend

The world will be watching as the coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

To mark the historic event, a royally packed programming schedule will air over the coronation bank holiday weekend as well as the two-week build-up. Festivities will include processions, a star-studded music concert and nationwide lunches.

Specially curated programmes will begin on April 23 and end on May 7, the day after the King is crowned.

Here is our guide to all the shows to get you in the mood for a right Royal knees-up — and we will keep it updated as new shows and times are confirmed...

Will the King's Coronation be televised?

Yes. The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be marked with a series of Royal-themed TV specials which will air in the lead-up and during the bank holiday weekend.

The Coronation on Saturday, May 6 will be the centrepiece of live coverage with ceremonial events, including the Westminster Abbey service, broadcast across numerous TV channels.

Check out our day-by-day guide to all the programmes on TV covering this monumental day in history...

What's happening on Friday, May 5?

BBC One

Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir

An exclusive look at how the 300-strong choir singing for The King and Queen at the Coronation Concert was assembled.

Royal Bargain Hunt

Presenter Christina Trevanion hosts a special Coronation episode from the Newark Antiques fair.

ITV

Lorraine Coronation special, 9am

Lorraine will host guests every day in the week leading up to the Coronation, covering different aspects of the celebration including Lady Glenconner who was Maid of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation ceremony. On Friday, May 5, Lorraine will dedicate the entire programme to Coronation content including the best food for Coronation street parties to the most fashionable party looks.

On Monday, May 8 Loose Women will host an extended 75-minute show for the Coronation Bank Holiday.

This Morning's Coronation Street Party, 10am

This Morning will broadcast live from the cobbles.

Two of ITV1’s most iconic shows are set to join forces for a very special show ahead of HM The King’s Coronation. This Morning and Coronation Street will come together and get the Coronation weekend celebrations started with an extraordinary edition of This Morning, that will broadcast live from the Corrie cobbles for a 150-minute special.

On Friday 5th May, Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will take the show’s famous blue sofa from Television Centre in West London to ‘Weatherfield’ in Greater Manchester — and viewers are invited to join them for a show packed with special guests and a party fit for a King!

Loose Women Coronation Special, 12.30pm

Loose Women will put on a celebration fit for a King as the studio is transformed into a great British garden party!

Joining in with events happening up and down the country, the live studio audience will be invited to take part in green-themed royal knees up, in honour of His Majesty The King.

The panel will be dressed to impress for the occasion and joined by Royal super-fans and showbiz guests throughout the episode to honour the Coronation.

What's happening on Saturday, May 6?

BBC One

Live coverage of the Coronation Service with Kirsty Young and Huw Edwards

After an exciting build up to the big event, the Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The BBC will host live coverage of the ceremonial events as they unfold - starting with the early military movements. Cameras will give audiences a front row seat as Their Majesties The King and Queen make the ceremonial route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Following the historic Coronation Service, the newly crowned monarchs will make their return procession to Buckingham Palace, and greet the nation on its famous balcony.

On the day, Kirsty Young will be in a studio at Buckingham Palace, while JJ Chalmers speaks members of the military as they prepare for one of the largest parades in living history.

Veteran broadcaster Huw Edwards will provide commentary from inside the Abbey and Sophie Raworth will be outside speaking to guests as they arrive. Additionally, Clare Balding will provide commentary for the ceremonial route, and Anita Rani will join the gathered crowds.

Coverage will be on BBC One and iPlayer with a signed version on BBC Two. There will also be accessible coverage for people who are blind or partially sighted on the Red Button, hosted by Petroc Trelawny.

ITV

Good Morning Britain and ITV New specials

From 6am Good Morning Britain will air a one-off special episode in celebration of the Coronation. Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard will be live from Westminster Abbey, Ranvir Singh will be outside the Abbey speaking to guests as they arrive, Kate Garraway will be live from Buckingham Palace, Charlotte Hawkins will be with the Armed Forces and Laura Tobin will be live from the Long Walk in Windsor. Special guests that day will include Mel B and Jonathan Dimbleby amongst others.

Then at 8.30am ITV will air a special ITV News programme King Charles III: The Coronation. Presented by Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby, the programme will broadcast live from a special studio outside of Buckingham Palace, with commentary from Mary Nightingale outside Westminster Abbey and James Mates who during the service, will explain the ancient traditions and rituals shown on screen. Nina Hossain will be with the gathering crowds at the Mall and Charlene White will report from RAF Waddington where the Red Arrow performers will be preparing for their flypast.

ITVX will also have an hour-long highlight show that will be available that evening.

Sky News

Live coverage of the Coronation Service with Joanna Lumley, Kay Burley and Anna Botting

Over on Sky News, national treasure Joanna Lumley will be joining presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting for coverage of the King's Coronation.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress, will also attend the service at Westminster Abbey as a guest of Charles and Camilla.

Every aspect of the majestic event will be televised, and advert breaks will be removed between 9am-3pm on Sky News to ensure uninterrupted coverage of the main event on Saturday, May 6.

Audiences will be able to watch multiple live streams on the Sky News website, app and their YouTube channel. Additionally, the coronation will be publicly broadcast at more than 30 big screen sites across the UK.

The UK capital is getting ready for the Coronation.

What's happening on Sunday, May 7?

BBC One

The celebrations continue on Sunday, May 7 2023 with a host of programmes, culminating with a star-studded Coronation Concert.

Coronation Kitchen Live

To mark the historic coronation, Saturday Kitchen will broadcast live, looking ahead to the Big Lunch and the Coronation Concert.

Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special

A special edition of the much-loved programme celebrates Britain’s fascination with all things regal by taking a look through the show’s archives.

Songs of Praise: A Coronation Celebration

Katherine Jenkins and Pam Rhodes visit the magnificent Hampton Court Palace, looking back into royal history and exploring what may define King Charles III's reign.

Coronation Concert

Broadcast live from Windsor Castle, the spectacular event brings icons from the worlds of music and entertainment together, as they perform in honour of the King and Queen.

The rumoured line-up includes artists such as Take That, Bette Midler and Lionel Richie.

The extravaganza will feature a performance from The Coronation Choir, a diverse group of 300 amateur singers and community choirs from across the country, including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs

Kirsty Young returns to anchor the BBC's live broadcast, and DJs Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage, talking with artists who'll be performing in front of a 20,000 strong crowd.

As a spectacular centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see iconic locations across the United Kingdom be lit up using projections, lasers, potential drone displays and illuminations.

Union Jack flags are outside Buckingham Palace ready for the Coronation Celebrations.

What else is on to celebrate the Coronation?

There are a whole host of royally-themed shows in the run up to the coronation bank holiday weekend. Here's a rundown of the programmes and how you can watch them...

The King and the Countryside, Sunday April 23 at 8pm on BBC One

On April 23, Countryfile is airing a Royal-based special episode called The King and the Countryside.

Hosted by children's presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 champion Hamza Yassin and Charlotte Smith, the programme will showcase the monarch's long-standing passion for farming and preserving the country's wildlife as the pair travel to Dumfries House, a showcase for His Majesty's passion for rural life.

Charlotte meets schoolchildren at the estate's education farm and garden to find out about the King's ambition to create the next generation of nature-loving food producers, and his mission to reinvigorate traditional crafts, while Hamza discovers how the 2,000-acre estate has been transformed to help wildlife, and welcomes the newest residents to the walled garden — hedgehogs.

Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen, ITV1 & ITVX, Saturday, April 29 at 11:35 am

Ainsley is getting into the party spirit.

Ahead of HM King Charles III being crowned, chef Ainsley Harriott will be cooking a menu of celebratory dishes to see us through the bank holiday weekend — from homely banquets, to street parties with your neighbours.

On the menu will be a mix of classics, and true Ainsley style, he'll be adding a spicy twist to a few traditional favourites.

Joining Ainsley in the kitchen will be television star and podcaster Spencer Matthews, The Great British Bake Off’s Ruby Bhogal, writer and presenter Georgia Toffolo. Drinks expert Jilly Goolden will also be helping to create the perfect tipple to accompany every dish.

"Ainsley's Coronation Kitchen is going to be a real celebration of this unique event," promises the popular chef.

Songs of Praise: The King's Journey to Coronation, Sunday, April 30, 1.15 pm on BBC One

Presenter Aled Jones visits Highgrove House and gardens, a testament to King Charles’ lifelong desire to champion causes close to his heart, especially for the environment.

It also includes commentary from personal friend to the Royal Family, Gyles Brandreth.

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, Saturday, April 30 at 8pm on BBC One

This show tells the story of King Charles III's more than seven decades as heir to the throne, using archive material drawn from newsreels, home movies, interviews and documentaries.

He reflects on his formative years from life at home with his family, his singular education, early experiences as a fledgling working royal, his time in the military and the roots of the many passions and causes that have been a feature of his time as Prince of Wales

The One Show, Monday May 1, 6.30pm BBC One

The coronation week kicks off in style a one-hour special of The One Show.

The programme will be featuring the inspiring and creative work being carried out across the nation and individual communities to prepare for the biggest weekend of the year.

EastEnders, Monday, May 1 at 7.30pm on BBC One

EastEnders are marking the Kings' Coronation with a special episode of the BBC soap on Monday, May 1.

The residents of Albert Square are coming together for a right royal knees-up to celebrate the historic occasion. They'll be pomp and pageantry at the coronation-themed street party, but in Soapland things rarely go to plan, so expect the usual dose of drama!

Show bosses have teased that viewers can expect to see "the community spirit of Walford at an all-time high" as the locals deck the Square out in red, white and blue bunting.

Last summer, Kings Charles and Camilla paid a visit to the EastEnders set as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As well as being given a guided tour of the Elstree set, the royal couple filmed a special scene with the cast of the soap.

Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King, Wednesday, May 3, 9 pm on BBC Two

The Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King team.

In Stitching for Britain, bespoke menswear designer and Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant is given unique access to London-based uniform manufacturers, Kashket & Partners, as their staff prepare thousands of parade uniforms for King Charles's Coronation.

Patrick Grant will spend time on the factory floor with the inspiring and dynamic multi-generational Kashket family of master tailors and their workforce.

The business, along with historic Birmingham metalwork specialists Firmin & Sons have been supplying the British armed forces with uniforms for combat and ceremony since the 17th century.

Patrick will witness the meticulous levels of tailoring detail that is required for the ceremonial uniforms. And the dedicated staff have their work cut out altering hundreds of existing outfits to include the King’s new cypher, with buttons bearing the letters "CR".