Stitching For Britain: everything we know about the coronation special

Stitching for Britain is on BBC Two as the clock counts down to King Charles III's Coronation Day.

This fascinating and timely documentary is presented by bespoke menswear designer and Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant and will be celebrating the very best of British manufacturing and craftsmanship, revealing the rich heritage and history behind our iconic military uniforms and telling the inspiring, contemporary and powerful stories of the men and women of the British armed services who will wear these magnificent uniforms with pride.

What happens in Stitching For Britain

In Stitching For Britain, Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant is given unique access to London-based uniform manufacturers, Kashket & Partners, as they pull out all the stops to prepare thousands of spectacular parade uniforms for King Charles’ Coronation Day on May 6.

Patrick Grant will spend time on the factory floor with the inspiring and dynamic multi-generational Kashket family of master tailors and their staff. Along with the Kashkets’ partners, historic Birmingham metalwork specialists Firmin & Sons, they are the engine room producing uniforms for combat and ceremony and have been supplying the British armed forces since the reign of King Charles II in the 17th century.

Patrick will witness the extraordinary levels of tailoring detail that is required for the history-rich ceremonial uniforms, with each regiment having different traditions and regalia. He’ll also see first-hand the passion of the hard-working staff as they battle against time to alter hundreds of existing uniforms to include the King’s new cypher along with shiny new buttons bearing the letters "CR".

Behind the scenes and more about Stitching for Britain

