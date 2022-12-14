The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2022: air date, line-up, judges and all we know

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2022 is back with a new set of famous faces ready to brave the sewing machines and craft a fabulously festive creation.

From a soap legend to a professional dancer, four celebrities will put their sewing skills to the test to transform scrap materials into Christmas-themed garments.

Judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant will return to scrutinize every stitch, button, zip and pocket of the celebrities' masterpieces, while host Sara Pascoe is back on presenting duties.

This year, the sewing stars will take on a pattern for a Christmas apron and turn a sack full of children's hand-me-downs into a novelty outfit for a baby. Lastly, they create pop star inspired fancy dress to ring in the New Year before dancing to a Dolly Parton classic.

Joining the likes of The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2022 and The Great Pottery Throw Down Christmas special 2022, it's set to be a Christmas TV delight!

Here's everything you need to know about The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas special 2022...

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special 2022 will air on BBC One at 8 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022. I

t will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after its broadcast.

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022 celebrity line-up

The celebrities taking on this festive challenge are Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe, EastEnders icon Natalie Cassidy, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 star and podcaster Rosie Ramsay and TV personality Penny Lancaster.

This isn't the first time Johannes and Penny will be going head-to-head in a TV competition as the pair both competed in Celebrity MasterChef 2021 — will one of them prove to be a master sewer rather than a master chef?

The celebrity sewers: Rosie Ramsey, Johannes Radebe, Penny Lancaster and Natalie Cassidy. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022 judges

Judging duo Esme Young and Patrick Grant, who have been overseeing the regular series of The Great British Sewing Bee since 2016, are back to offer their knowledge and expertise as the star sewers take on their Christmas task. Joining them is The Great British Sewing Bee presenter and comedian Sara Pascoe.

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for this upcoming Christmas special, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.