The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2022 — air date, celebrity bakers and all we know
The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2022 and New Year Special 2022 — the baking contest returns for two festive instalments.
The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2022 and a New Year special are heading to Channel 4.
After Syabira Yusoff was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2022 last month, TV’s most famous tent has now been decked out with tinsel and baubles to welcome a group of brave celebrities who will whip up some Christmas classics for judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith. Meanwhile, at New Year, four former contestants will nervously prove their baking mettle again.
The show’s hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will oversee proceedings once more, but for Lucas it will be his swansong on the show as he recently announced his departure.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2022 and New Year special…
The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2022 and New Year special — when do they air?
The Great Christmas Bake Off airs on Christmas Eve — Saturday, December 24 — at 8.25pm on Channel 4.
The Great New Year Bake Off airs on New Year’s Day — Sunday, January 1 — at 7.40pm on Channel 4. Both episodes will also be available on All4.
The specials will air at a later date in the US on Netflix, where the series is known as The Great British Baking Show.
Which celebrities are in The Great Christmas Bake Off special 2022?
The episode marks Channel 4’s 40th anniversary and features five famous faces from the channel’s history — The Word’s Terry Christian, The Big Breakfast’s Gaby Roslin, Time Team’s Sir Tony Robinson, Popworld’s Miquita Oliver and Brookside’s Claire Sweeney.
Who is in the tent for The Great New Year Bake Off?
At New Year, four contestants who took part in The Great British Bake Off in previous years will wend their way back into the tent — Antony Amourdoux from series nine in 2018, Lottie Bedlow from The Great British Bake Off 2020, Manon Lagrève from series nine in 2018 and Chigs Parmar, who was a finalist in The Great British Bake Off 2021.
Is there a trailer?
Not yet but we will pop one up here when it is released.
