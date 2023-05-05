How to watch King Charles' Coronation: stream online or view on the TV

All eyes are going to be on the UK on Saturday, May 6 for the coronation of King Charles III, which is the first time a new monarch has been crowned in the country in nearly 60 years.

Over 15 million people watched Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2022, and that figure will likely be even higher for King Charles' Coronation, with various events over the course of the day drawing eyeballs.

Luckily for royal fans, the Coronation is incredibly easy to watch, with various channels and streaming services around the world airing coverage — but this guide will help direct you to the best coverage for you.

So here's everything you need to know to watch or stream King Charles III's Coronation.

Watch the Coronation in the UK

Plenty of channels are showing the Coronation in the UK.

BBC One and BBC Two will be airing early coverage from 7:30 am to 10:15 am and Coronation coverage from 10:15 am to 1 pm with Kirsty Young, then post- Coronation coverage from 1 pm to 3 pm with Sophie Raworth as a presenter and Huw Edwards commentating. All of this can be watched live on iPlayer or on your TV.

If you don't have a TV license, we've got some great news for you: the BBC has announced a dispensation, meaning that you can watch its coverage of the coronation whether or not you have a license, as long as you're hosting an event and don't charge people for tickets.

You can also watch the coronation on ITV1, or online with ITVX. Coverage begins at 8:30 am with Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby, which rolls into the Coronation from 10:45 am, and finally post-Coronation coverage from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Also, Sky Showcase has its own schedule. From 6 am to 9 am Kay Burley will be presenting a special programme; from 9 am to 11 am she'll be joined by Anna Botting, between 11 am and 1 pm the Coronation will be covered, and post-Coronation programming will then continue until 3 pm.

Sky has announced that it'll be airing the coronation on its YouTube channel (opens in new tab), and other media publications likely will as well.

Watch the Coronation in the US

Most US cable companies will have at least some level of coverage of King Charles' Coronation.

ABC News, Fox News, NBC, CBS, BBC America and CNN will also be airing the coronation, and if you don't have a cable subscription to watch them, live TV streaming services will also help.

Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV and Philo TV all offer one or more of those channels, and some are even on Sling TV's FreeStream, which lets you watch without paying any money.

If you don't want to pay a lot of money for these live TV streaming services, you can use Peacock to watch NBC's coverage or Paramount Plus to watch CBS'.

You'll also be able to find coverage on the websites and YouTube channels of various media companies, so you won't need to pay to watch it.

Watch the Coronation everywhere else

If you're away from home and can't get access to your favorite digital streaming service you can use a VPN, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), to use them.

However most countries will be airing King Charles' Coronation in some capacity on local TV, or offering ways to watch it on YouTube, so you still don't need to pay to watch it.

How to watch the Coronation Concert

To celebrate King Charles' Coronation there's going to be a concert with many artists and other public figures. It's taking place the day after the Coronation on Sunday, May 7, and it begins at 8 pm UK/3 pm ET / midday PT.

In the UK, you can watch it on BBC One or iPlayer, and while no US broadcasters have announced that they'll be showing it, various YouTube channels likely will. We'll update this article when some go live.

Actor Hugh Boneville is set to host, and Tom Cruise, Bear Grylls OBE, Obi Mabuse, Winnie the Pooh and Dame Joan Collins will be appearing too in pre-recorded segments. Here's the full concert line-up:

Take That

Lionel Richie

Katy Perry

Andrew Boceill & Sir Bryn Terfel

Freya Ridings & Alexis French

Paloma Faith

Olly Murs

Steve Winwood

Nicole Scherzinger

Lang Lang

Tiwa Savage

DJ Pete Tong

Sonam Kapoor

Lucy (winner of The Piano)

Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal College of Music, Royal College of Art, Ncuti Gatwa, Mei Mac and Hugh Bonneville performance special.

Watch other Coronation shows

There are plenty of shows and documentaries being made to coincide with King Charles' Coronation. Here are a few of them: