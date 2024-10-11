American Horror Stories season 4: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Huluween event

It's October, and that means Halloween is right around the corner. Hulu wants to make sure you've got plenty of chilling content to keep you hiding under the covers this season with American Horror Stories season 4, part of the Huluween lineup.

This year, five all-new episodes will drop at once for the ultimate binge fest featuring lots of familiar faces to the AHS universe, along with some new ones. This is one of many Ryan Murphy shows currently on the air, including Grotesquerie, Doctor Odyssey and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Here's everything we know about American Horror Stories season 4.

American Horror Stories season 4 premieres Tuesday, October 15, on Hulu.

Here's what we know about the episodes:

Episode 1: "Backrooms"

"A desperate father will do anything... and go anywhere for a chance at finding his missing son."

Episode 2: "The Thing Under the Bed"

"Against the wishes of powerful forces, a grieving wife peels back the sinister history of her neighborhood in an attempt to prove her innocence."

Episode 3: "X"

"After a dangerous patient disappears, a determined hospital nurse sets out to find her, uncovering a horrifying truth in the process."

Episode 4: "Clone"

"Following a debilitating accident, a tech billionaire assigns a robotic clone to temporarily replace himself... or at least that was his plan."

Episode 5: "Leprechaun"

"In order to make ends meet, a group of unemployed laborers break into the local bank. What begins as a run-of-the-mill heist devolves into anything but."

American Horror Stories season 4 is a FX on Hulu original series, and that means it’s only available to watch with a subscription to Hulu. You can choose a standalone Hulu subscription, a Hulu with Live TV subscription or you might choose the Disney Plus Bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN.

American Horror Stories season 4 premise

Here's the synopsis of American Horror Stories from FX:

"American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

"Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

"The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Jon Robin Baitz, Brad Falchuk and Manny Coto."

American Horror Stories season 4 cast

American Horror Stories season 4 features an all-star lineup fitting for the big Huluween event. Some of the notable stars you can expect to see include Henry Winkler, Kaia Gerber, Michael Imperioli, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber and June Squibb.

American Horror Stories season 4 trailer

Check out the eerie trailer for American Horror Stories season 4 below.