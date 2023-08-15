Back on the Strip: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

Wesley Snipe and Spence Moore II in Back on the Strip

Who doesn't love a good double entendre? That's what we get with Back on the Strip, a new comedy that sees Wesley Snipe play a character looking to reclaim his past glory in the world of male stripping on the famous Las Vegas strip.

The movie's official website calls Back on the Strip a "cosmic gumbo of The Full Monty, Magic Mike and a bag of chips." The timing couldn't be better as both of those titles are front of many viewers' minds following Magic Mike's Last Dance and The Full Monty TV revival premiering earlier this year.

Here is what you need to know about Back on the Strip.

Helping to close out the summer blockbuster movie season, Back on the Strip premieres exclusively in movie theaters on August 18.

Back on the Strip plot

The original screenplay was written by Chris Spencer, who has written for numerous awards shows as well as on TV shows like Meet the Browns and Grown-ish, and Eric Daniel, whose lone writing crediting prior to Back on the Strip is the Disney Channel original movie Let It Shine.

Here is the synopsis for Back on the Strip:

"A young man moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of being a magician, only to end up joining a male stripper group."

Back on the Strip cast

Wesley Snipes and Spence Moore II star in Back on the Strip, with Spence playing the young, aspiring magician Merlin and Snipes playing Luther, aka Mr. Big, who shows him the ropes of the male stripping world.

Snipes is a Hollywood veteran, having starred in the likes of Major League, the original White Men Can't Jump, Demolition Man and the Blade franchise. More recently he starred in Dolemite is My Name and Coming 2 America.

Moore is not as widely known, but he has appeared in a number of high profile TV shows and movies, including The Rookie, AP Bio, All American, Truth Be Told, Superman & Lois, Creed III and The Wonder Years.

The rest of the cast in rounded by some comedy stalwarts, including Tiffany Haddish (The Afterparty), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Colleen Camp (Amsterdam), Faizon Love (Elf), Bill Bellamy (House Party) and Gary Owen (Ride Along).

Back on the Strip trailer

Watch the trailer for Back on the Strip directly below:

Back on the Strip director

In addition to writing the screenplay, Chris Spencer is directing Back on the Strip. This is Spencer's movie directing debut, though he has previously directed episodes of TV shows like Talk Golfing to Me, Uncensored and Real Husbands of Hollywood.