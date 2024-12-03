Bel-Air season 4: everything we know about the hit drama

In what is sure to be sad news for many show fans, Bel-Air is returning for only one more ride, with Bel-Air season 4 the show's final season. Oscar-winning star and executive producer of Bel-Air, Will Smith, shared the news via a clip on social media. Check out his message below.

So what can fans look forward to in the show's last hoorah? Here's everything we know about Bel-Air season 4

A specific release date has not yet been announced for the new season. However, in Smith's video clip above, he does mention the show is due sometime in 2025. As more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

Those interested in following along with new episodes of Bel-Air or want to go back and watch the series from the beginning will need a subscription to Peacock as the series is a Peacock Original. Currently, the streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers.

While we don't yet have information about a UK release for season 4, previous episodes are available on NOW. As more information becomes available to us, we'll pass along the update.

Bel-Air season 4 cast

As of publication, no major casting announcements have been made about Bel-Air season 4. With that being said, we anticipate the originals are all returning. That means, Jabari Banks is likely to return as Will Smith. Bel-Air is Banks’ most notable onscreen role, but given his rising star, we suspect we will see him in many more projects to come.

Fan-favorite Coco Jones is also expected to reprise her role as Hillary Banks. Jones has previously been featured in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Good Luck Charlie and White Elephant. The actress is quite talented and flexed her musical chops, earning a Grammy in 2024.

Here's a full list of the cast:

Jabari Banks as Will

Adrian Holmes (At That Age, V Wars) as Philip Banks

Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) as Vivian Banks

Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson) as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx) as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) as Geoffrey

Jordan L. Jones (Rel, Snowfall) as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones (The Chair, What If) as Lisa

Bel-Air season 4 plot

Official information about the season 4 plot has not been released. However, if you need a reminder of the show's biggest storylines of the season 3 finale, be sure to read over our Bel-Air season 3 ending explained feature. It should prepare you for when season 4 eventually drops.

Bel-Air season 4 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer. When one does become available, we'll include it here.