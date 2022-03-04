Beyond the Edge season 1: release date, cast and everything we know about the new reality series

CBS once again pits celebrities against one another in the new competition series Beyond the Edge. Perhaps inspired by the success of Celebrity Big Brother, Naked and Afraid producers have created a new show that sees nine famous personalities trade in their luxurious lifestyles for some time in the jungles of Panama. They'll make this sacrifice with the hopes of winning money for their chosen charities.

Besides wanting to know when the show airs, one of the biggest questions surrounding the series is which celebrities will be on it? Here’s everything we know about Beyond the Edge.

Beyond the Edge season 1 makes its debut on CBS on Wednesday, March 16, at 9 pm ET/PT, following an all-new episode of Survivor.

Beyond the Edge season 1 cast

Meet the cast of Beyond the Edge season 1 and start making your predictions as to who will win.

This season features singer and former American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina; Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; Army veteran and country music star Craig Morgan; NBA champion Metta World Peace (or Metta Sandiford-Artest, after he legally changed his name again in 2020); model and actress Paulina Porizkova; Super Bowl winner and former NFL coach Mike Singletary; Full House actress Jodie Sweetin; former NFL player and Bachelor Colton Underwood; and television host and former Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams.

(Image credit: Viacom CBS)

With pro athletes, former reality television personalities and a Celebrity Big Brother alum in Metta World Peace, it’s hard for one to pick a favorite to win going into the season.

Beyond the Edge season 1 host

(Image credit: Viacom CBS)

Hosting Beyond the Edge season 1 is sports announcer and commentator, Mauro Ranallo. Viewers will recognize Ranallo from WWE SmackDown and from Showtime’s EliteXC, Strikeforce and Showtime Championship Boxing.

It’s interesting to note that Ranallo is the first sports broadcaster in history to call kickboxing, boxing, MMA and pro wrestling on national television in the United States.

Beyond the Edge season 1 premise

Despite taking place in the jungle, Beyond the Edge producers have made it clear that this is not Survivor. CBS describes the show by saying:

“For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations — instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity.”

Beyond the Edge season 1 trailer

Based on the trailer for Beyond the Edge season 1, it’s hard to guess which celebrities make it to the end because there are some challenging circumstances ahead.

We’re pushing limits with one of the most intense celebrity adventure challenges EVER attempted. The new reality series #BeyondTheEdge comes to CBS on March 16. pic.twitter.com/22KhMNZgMdFebruary 3, 2022 See more

How to watch Beyond the Edge

Beyond the Edge will air in the US on the CBS television network, and be available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount Plus.

CBS is also accessible via a majority of live TV streaming services, including popular ones like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. And if Paramount Plus is the preferred method of streaming the series, Paramount Plus offers both a $9.99 per month and $4.99 per month plan.