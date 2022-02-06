Black History Month programming: a guide to what's planned

Every year Black History Month represents a chance to explore and reassess the rich contributions of African Americans, Canadians, Irish and British people and how, in all sorts of ways, those efforts have shaped their countries. The USA and Canada celebrate it in February — coinciding with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (who supported an end to slavery) and Frederick Douglass (an ex-slave and leader for the abolitionist cause). In the UK and Ireland, Black History Month is held in October and linked to the anniversary of Caribbean emancipation.

Most networks and streamers are digging deep into their libraries for special shows, documentaries and films that showcase the heritage and histories. Here’s our round-up of the best programming that commemorates Black History Month 2022.

PBS

The four-part Ken Burns documentary Muhammad Ali brings to life the boxing champion who became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.

Fridays through Feb., 9 p.m. ET

American Reckoning investigates the unsolved 1967 murder of a local NAACP leader and reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement and Black resistance.

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 10 p.m. ET

A documentary that aims to discover the man behind the legend using unseen footage, outtakes from Miles’s recording sessions and new interviews.

Friday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m. ET

Netflix

Netflix has curated a treasure trove of shows, films and documentaries that cover the breadth of Black experience so, whether you want to be educated, inspired or entertained, you’ve got plenty to chose from.

Full list of shows and films streaming on Netflix for Black History Month

Colin in Black & White

Colin Kaepernick narrates this series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness.

Passing

Nominated for four BAFTA Awards, Passing — loosely based on director Rebecca Hall’s family history follows a Black woman in 1920s New York City, who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who's passing as white.

Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé

This intimate, in-depth look at Queen Bey's 2018 Coachella performance showcases the journey from concept to cultural movement.

Quincy

A fascinating documentary that profiles music icon Quincy Jones, with stories from his unparalleled career.

13th

Oscar-nominated documentary from Ava DuVernay which takes a forensic look at the politicization and commercialization of the prison system and the impact on African Americans.

BET Plus

Understandably BET+ states that they celebrate “the lifelong legacy of Black culture all year long” rather than just for a single month but, some highlights from the streamer, to consider for Black History Month include:

Unapologetic and fabulous, the series pays homage to the real experience of Black women living their lives while showcasing the strength and importance of sisterhood.

Streaming: now

After becoming entangled with a religious cult, Ruth must play along until she can find a way to free herself and her daughter from the dire situation.

Streaming: now

Superstar comedian and actor Kevin Hart is back, and his best guy friends and wife Akira are by his side as he strives to stay on top in Hollywood, by any means necessary.

Streaming: Feb. 10

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus

The streaming services are amplifying Black stories by curating content in a shared Celebrate Black Stories collection that’s available across the Disney Plus bundle. Existing content that’s part of the shared collection includes: includes Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Black Panther, Beyoncé’s musical film Black Is King, the oh-so-joyous movie Hidden Figures and Ava DuVernay’s kid’s fantasy A Wrinkle in Time. New programming for Black History Month includes:

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)

Filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful documentary — part music film, part historical record which explores the long-unseen footage of the 1969 Harlem Festival with performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Sly and the Family Stone.

Streaming: Feb. 8

30 for 30’s Deion’s Double Play

The story of how Deion Sanders played an NFL game for the Atlanta Falcons in between two MLB games for the Atlanta Braves in a 24 hour window.

Streaming: now

Gully

Gully is the explosive and timely story of three boyhood friends surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. Steeped in violence but united by friendship. Starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Charlie Plummer, Jacob Latimore, Amber Heard and Terrence Howard.

Streaming: Feb. 10

HBO Max

HBO Max has launched a slate of programming called Black History Is Our History grouped into four strands: our joy, our past, our future and our imagination. HBO is also making a number of selected episodes/titles free to watch on HBO Max including The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks and Martin Luther King Jr. documentary, King in the Wilderness.

Being Serena

A five-part documentary series covering tennis star Serena Williams at a critical moment in her life.

Streaming: now

Insecure

Issa Rae’s seminal comedy-drama looks at the lives and loves of a group of 20-something Black friends in Los Angeles, California.

Streaming: now

The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency

Adapted from a series of novels by Alexander McCall Smith, the comedy-drama series follows Precious Ramotswe who heads up a detective agency in Botswana.

Streaming: now